Buswell Press Memoir Six Weeks: A Literary Memoir Earns Five Book Award Honors Within Weeks

William Ledbetter's debut literary memoir adds a Literary Titan Gold Book Award to a growing list of honors and critical recognition

MOUNT ARLINGTON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buswell Press announced today that Six Weeks: A Literary Memoir, the debut memoir by William Ledbetter, has received five book-award honors within a matter of weeks, adding to a growing record of critical recognition since its publication in June.

The memoir's latest honor is the 2026 Literary Titan Gold Book Award, bringing its current award recognition to:

Six Weeks: A Literary Memoir Literary Titan Gold Medal

2026 Literary Titan Book Awards — Gold Award

2026 Manhattan Book Awards — Gold Winner

2026 PenCraft Book Awards — Winner, Best Nonfiction–Autobiography

2026 Living Now Book Awards — Silver Medal Winner, Grieving/Death/Dying

2026 New York Book Festival — Memoir Runner-Up

The awards accompany a strong response from professional reviewers. Kirkus Reviews gave Six Weeks its GET IT recommendation, while The US Review of Books designated the memoir RECOMMENDED. Literary Titan awarded the book a five-star review, and Readers' Favorite published five separate five-star editorial reviews. The memoir has also received positive editorial assessments from BlueInk Review and Independent Book Review.

"I wrote Six Weeks first and foremost to preserve the story my sister Nancy and I shared," Ledbetter said. "I never imagined my first book would receive this level of recognition so quickly. What has moved me most is seeing readers connect our story with people and experiences from their own lives."

Six Weeks centers on the final six weeks of Nancy's life after metastatic breast cancer spread to her brain and she entered hospice. The memoir reaches backward through generations of family history to explore sibling relationships, caregiving, responsibility, loss, faith and reconciliation—and how decisions made upon us can influence the decisions we later make for others.

A longtime business and technology executive and former CPA, Ledbetter brings the instincts of a problem solver to the narrative. During Nancy's final weeks, practical responsibilities collide with an unavoidable reality: some problems cannot be solved.

Through family memory, humor and ordinary acts of care, the memoir explores what remains possible when action can no longer change the outcome, ultimately moving beyond loss toward reconciliation and grace.

Published by Buswell Press in June 2026, Six Weeks is Ledbetter's first book.

ABOUT BUSWELL PRESS

Buswell Press, based in Mount Arlington, New Jersey, is an independent publishing imprint focused on thoughtfully produced narrative nonfiction and literary work exploring memory, family, responsibility and the human experiences that connect generations.

MEDIA CONTACT

William Ledbetter

Buswell Press

908-361-7985

[email protected]

BuswellPress.com

SOURCE Buswell Press