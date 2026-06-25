Butler National Corporation Launches Redesigned Website to Enhance Investor Engagement

Redesign enhances investor-focused features.

NEW CENTURY, Kan., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler National Corporation (OTCQX: BUKS), a leader in the global market for aircraft modification, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and a recognized provider of gaming management services, announces the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website (www.butlernational.com).

Designed to serve as a central resource for the investment community and other key audiences, the new Butler National Website features a refreshed interface, improved navigation, enhanced investor relations section, and expanded information across the company's business segments. The website offers users a new email subscription feature that provides investors, customers, and other interested parties the opportunity to receive press releases, SEC filings, earnings announcements, and other company updates.

Executive Chairman Jeff Yowell said, "This new platform reflects Butler National's commitment to improving transparency and strengthening communication with our shareholders."

Readers are invited to explore the newly redesigned website to experience its enhanced features and improved accessibility.

About Butler National Corporation

Butler National Corporation operates in the Aerospace and Professional Services business segments. The Aerospace Products segment includes the design, manufacture, sale and service of structural modifications, design, integration and installation of electronic equipment, systems and technologies that enhance aircraft operations, and the design, manufacture and sale of defense related articles. Additionally, we operate FAA Repair Stations. Companies in Aerospace Products concentrate on products and services for Learjet, Textron Beechcraft, King Air, and Textron Cessna turboprop aircraft.

Butler National-Tempe designs and manufactures robust electronic controls and cabling. The Professional Services segment includes the management of a gaming, dining and entertainment facility in Dodge City, Kansas. Boot Hill Casino and Resort features approximately 500 slot machines, 15 table games and a DraftKings branded sportsbook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding future opportunities, growth, and performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Giller

Director of Executive Operations & Corporate Administration

[email protected]

+1 (913) 780-9595

SOURCE Butler National Corporation