By Week Four, Your Listing Is Either Getting Offers or Price Cuts

How Timing and Pricing Shape Your Home's Final Sale Price, according to a New Realtor.com® Report

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The bidding war era is over. A new report from Realtor.com® shows the average home is now selling below its asking price, a sharp U-turn from the pandemic frenzy of 2021 and 2022. In today's market, getting the price right from day one is everything: homes that close at the four week mark sell for 1.8% more relative to asking price than the average home sold in the same period, while those sitting at 18 weeks close 1.3% below expectations.

"The pandemic gave sellers a free pass on pricing and that pass has expired," said Joel Berner, senior economist, Realtor.com. "Today, an overpriced home doesn't just sit — it gets stale, loses leverage, and sells for less than it would have if it had been priced right from the start. Price it right and buyers come to you. Price it wrong and you're chasing them. Four weeks in, the market has already delivered its verdict — you've either got competing offers or you're about to cut your price."

The Four-Week Window

Homes that close four weeks after being listed sell for 1.8 percentage points above the monthly average for comparable homes – the best outcome at any point along the listing lifecycle. The top performers in that group went under contract within the first two weeks, meaning the clock starts fast for the homes that ultimately command the best prices.

The flipside is just as clear. Homes sitting on the market for 18 weeks close 1.3 percentage points below the monthly average – a gap of more than 3 percentage points separating the best and worst timing outcomes. Time on market is both a symptom and a cause: overpriced homes attract fewer buyers, and the longer they wait, the more leverage shifts to whoever eventually makes an offer.

The First Month Is Make or Break

Four weeks on the market is also when price reductions peak. Sellers who priced right are closing deals; sellers who priced too high are scrambling to cut. The first month either validates the asking price or exposes it.

Market temperature shapes when that reckoning arrives. In the hot market of 2021, price reductions peaked at week three. So far in 2026's slower environment, the peak has pushed out to week six. There are also later spikes at six and twelve months, when sellers with inflated prices hit artificial deadlines they've been quietly working around.

A Market Transformed

The national backdrop has shifted sharply since the pandemic. In 2021 and 2022, even winter months saw homes selling above asking price. Today the average home closes below its final list price, and the gap between first-listed and final-listed prices has widened as reductions become more common. The steep drop in sale-to-list ratios from 2022 to 2023 tracked the rapid rise in mortgage rates that crushed buyer demand. Persistently high rates have kept pressure on prices since, and the market has yet to fully recover.

"We've gone from a market where sellers could price aggressively and still get above asking, to one where overpricing has real consequences," said Berner. "Buyers have more leverage than they've had in years, and that shows up clearly in the data."

Condos Are Feeling It Most

Not all property types are navigating this market the same way. Condos and townhomes are the softest segment. As of March 2026, the average condo sells for 97.9% of its final list price, compared to 99.2% for single family homes. Condo list prices have also fallen 6.0% since March 2022, while single family list prices have grown 7.5% over the same stretch – a 13.5-point divergence that reflects the pronounced inventory overhang in the condo market.

New Construction Weathers Seasonality

Builders have shown less seasonal pricing variation than existing home sellers throughout the cycle. During the 2021–2022 peak, they were less likely to spark bidding wars; in today's market, they're more willing to deal at the point of final negotiation. Whether through list price reductions, rate buydowns, or final sale price flexibility, builders are competing harder for buyers than their existing-home counterparts.

Move-Up Buyers Got the Bumpiest Ride

Across price tiers, homes in the $350K–$500K national median range have tracked the overall market closely in both 2022 and 2026. The most dramatic reversal has come in the $750K–$2M move-up and entry-level luxury segment. This tier generated even more bidding wars than the median in 2022 – and is now among the weakest performers, with final sale prices falling furthest below asking. It's a volatile slice of the market that amplifies whatever direction conditions are moving.

Northeast Holds; Sun Belt Yields

The regional picture is divided. The Northeast is the only part of the country where the average listing still sells above asking. The Midwest is on pace for a seasonal return above 1.0 later this year. The South and West, meanwhile, never crossed that threshold in 2025 and remain in buyer-friendly territory in 2026.

Inventory explains the divide. Many Southern and Western metros now have more homes for sale than before the pandemic. With more options, buyers are under less pressure – and sale prices reflect that. In the Northeast and Midwest, supply has not recovered, and sellers retain more of the leverage they've held since 2020.

"Where you list matters as much as how you price," said Berner. "Sellers in the Northeast still have the wind at their backs. In the Sun Belt, the calculus has flipped – buyers have options and they know it."

Methodology

Home sales are sourced from deed or MLS records and then combined with listing histories from Realtor.com. The sale-to-first-listing-price ratio is a comparison of the sale price against the listing price from the earliest observation of listing history, and the sale-to-last-listing-price ratio is a comparison of the sale price against the listing price from the latest observation of the listing history. The residual analysis for the best and worst weeks to sell a home was performed with the same set of sale and listing history data, and compares each sale's sale-to-last listing ratio against the average for that month, region, new construction status, and property type. The difference between the observed and average values is then aggregated according to the number of weeks a home has been on the market.

About Realtor.com®

For over 30 years, Realtor.com® has connected buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 real estate site REALTOR® agents recommend, Realtor.com® delivers consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media Contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com