BYAH Shareholder Alert: Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

BYAH reported just 39 franchisees and $551,970 in franchise fee revenue, yet the lawsuit contends BYAH carried a $1 billion market capitalization before shares collapsed 93% in a single session.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: BYAH) securities of a pending securities class action on behalf of shareholders who acquired securities between December 27, 2024 and July 8, 2025. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

BYAH shares fell approximately 93% on July 8, 2025, a decline of $38.02 per share, closing at $2.99 on volume exceeding 8.9 million shares and erasing more than $1 billion in market capitalization. Investors have until September 28, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Alleged 93% Gross Margin Story Behind a $1 Billion Valuation

BYAH sells skincare and cosmetic products in China through an online-to-offline model, operating two physical stores and franchising the rest. The filing states the Company reported 39 franchisees as of April 30, 2025, franchise fee revenue of $551,970 for the six months ended April 30, 2024, and a 93% non-franchisee gross profit margin. It is alleged that these operating fundamentals bore no relationship to the valuation the market assigned before the collapse.

Alleged Franchise Operations and Valuation Metrics

IPO price: $4.00 per share, raising approximately $4.8 million

Implied enterprise valuation at IPO: approximately $96 million

Peak market capitalization on July 7, 2025: more than $1 billion

Franchise store count as of April 30, 2025: 39 franchisees

Franchise fee revenue (six months ended April 30, 2024): $551,970, down from $1,146,368 a year earlier

Single-session decline on July 8, 2025: approximately 93%, or $38.02 per share

As set forth in the complaint, no material corporate development, financial result, or operational milestone was announced to support the run-up, and the Company issued no statement addressing the trading activity on the day of the collapse.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about a business with 39 franchise locations that briefly carried a valuation exceeding $1 billion. Those allegations remain to be tested in court." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY — Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until September 28, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BYAH Lawsuit

Q: How much did BYAH stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 93%, a decline of $38.02 per share, after the July 8, 2025 collapse that followed an alleged artificial price surge. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the BYAH investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BYAH stock or securities between December 27, 2024 and July 8, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the BYAH class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do BYAH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my BYAH shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP