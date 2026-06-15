Bybit partners with Plume and DigiFT to expand its RWA ecosystem with tokenized institutional products from PIMCO and CMBI

DUBAI, UAE, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched RWA Earn, a platform enabling institutional-grade financial access for eligible Bybit users through tokenized RWA strategies offered by Plume, the open finance platform, and DigiFT, a digital asset exchange dual-licensed in Singapore and Hong Kong for institutional-grade real-world assets.

Bybit Launches RWA Earn, Bringing Institutional Investment Opportunities On-Chain to Eligible Users

With Bybit RWA Earn, eligible users can now subscribe to two tokenized institutional bond funds managed by PIMCO and China Merchants Bank International, each representing unique global opportunities.

The Trillion Dollar Bond Market Opportunity, Now On-Chain

For most investors and crypto-native traders, institutional bond funds have long been out of reach, gatekept by brokerage requirements, accreditation thresholds, and fragmented onboarding processes that favor large institutions.

Bybit RWA Earn addresses that gap. With subscriptions through regulated tokenization infrastructures, offered and operated by Plume and DigiFT, Bybit is making it possible for crypto-native investors to hold positions in the same fixed-income strategies that sovereign wealth funds and pension managers rely on, without leaving the crypto ecosystem.

Plume, through its simple, compliant, onchain vaults, enables Bybit users to put their stablecoins to work and tap into institutional-grade yields directly from their existing accounts.

DigiFT's exchange infrastructure provides the regulated bridge between institutional fund managers and on-chain distribution — enabling products originally designed for professional investors to be structured for broader access.

"Crypto traders have never had a straightforward way to access institutional bond markets. RWA Earn brings professionally managed fixed-income strategies on-chain, fully subscribed in USDC. Together with our partners, Bybit is taking down legacy barriers that have long kept crypto-native investors from institutional opportunities," said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products & Wealth Management at Bybit.

"This partnership with Plume, Bybit and DigiFT demonstrates what happens when institutional grade onchain infrastructure meets global distribution. For too long, crypto users have had to choose between leaving stablecoins idle or chasing unsustainable DeFi yields with protocol risk. Now Bybit's 80M+ users will gain access to products that institutional investors have trusted for decades in a simple & integrated user experience on top of our safe & compliant infrastructure," said Chris Yin, CEO of Plume

"Crypto-native platforms can now plug into institutional-grade fixed-income strategies through regulated infrastructure. Our partnership with Bybit and Plume shows that compliant tokenization infrastructure and mass distribution are no longer in tension — and this is what that looks like in practice," said Henry Zhang, Founder and Group CEO of DigiFT.

The launch coincides with an inflection point for the broader real-world assets (RWA) sector. With stablecoin market cap surpassing $300 billion in 2026 and tokenized RWAs gaining traction as a structural trend across both traditional and decentralized finance, RWA Earn signals how crypto infrastructure is increasingly being used to widen access to global capital markets.

Institutional Pedigree, Crypto-Native Access

RWA Earn debuts with two fund products designed to serve different risk-return preferences, both tokenized through DigiFT with Bybit as the distribution layer.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO): Managed by PIMCO, one of the world's preeminent fixed-income managers with $2.26 trillion in assets under management and over 50 years of investment experience. PDO allocates dynamically across corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, government bonds, bank loans, and emerging market instruments, with a focus on generating current income. The fund sustained a track record of competitive APR and is available at zero fee for eligible Bybit users.

Managed by PIMCO, one of the world's preeminent fixed-income managers with $2.26 trillion in assets under management and over 50 years of investment experience. PDO allocates dynamically across corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, government bonds, bank loans, and emerging market instruments, with a focus on generating current income. The fund sustained a track record of competitive APR and is available at zero fee for eligible Bybit users. CMBI Investment Grade Bond Fund (CMIGB): Managed by CMB International Asset Management, a subsidiary of China Merchants Bank Group, one of China's largest and oldest financial institutions. The fund targets stable returns from investment-grade bonds across Asian and global credit markets, with an average credit rating of BBB+, portfolio duration of 3.24 years, and a competitive APR. No subscription or redemption fees apply.

Both products are tokenized through DigiFT, regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and processed via Plume Nest Vaults for on-chain subscription and fund allocation within the Plume ecosystem framework which provides the RWA infrastructure layer. Underlying assets are held in institutional custody by State Street Bank (PDO) and CMB Wing Lung Trustee (CMIGB) respectively.

No subscription or redemption fees apply. All on-chain gas fees are borne by Bybit for both products.

Bybit has been at the forefront of bringing TradFi products to crypto markets since 2024, introducing CFD trading, tokenized equities, and perpetual contracts covering assets including precious metals and AI stocks. RWA Earn marks the next frontier in Bybit's RWA strategy, extending the platform's reach into institutional fixed-income for the first time.

Terms and conditions apply. For restricted regions, eligibility criteria, detailed product information, and other requirements, users may visit: Bybit launches RWA Earn, featuring a limited-time +5% APR boost event

Disclaimer: RWA Earn is not principal protected and involves risk of loss. APR figures shown are based on historical NAV performance, are not guaranteed, and may change over time. Actual returns may differ materially. Availability varies by jurisdiction and user eligibility.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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About DigiFT

DigiFT is a next-generation platform for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities. The platform offers end-to-end digital asset services — including tokenization, issuance, distribution, trading, and instant liquidity provision — purpose-built for institutional RWAs. Trusted by global financial institutions, DigiFT is the on-chain tokenization and distribution partner for leading asset managers such as BNY, CMB International, DBS Bank, Hines, Invesco, UBS Asset Management, and Wellington Management. Learn more at http://www.digift.io.

For DigiFT Platform Terms and Conditions, please visit DigiFT Platform T&C

For RMO Disclosure, please visit DigiFT RMO Disclosure

About Plume

Plume is the Institutional Open Finance platform, serving more than half of all real-world asset holders. It brings institutional assets out of closed financial systems into open, programmable, globally accessible markets. Plume Nest Vaults, Plume's flagship asset management protocol, opens institutional assets from Apollo, WisdomTree, Hamilton Lane, and other leading firms to global investors through compliant, non-custodial vaults. Backed by Apollo Global Management, Galaxy Digital, and Brevan Howard. It holds a SEC transfer-agent registration via Kimber Transfer Agency LLC and a licence from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

SOURCE Bybit