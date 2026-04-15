BYDFi Joins Blockchain Forum 2026 in Moscow as Sponsor, Engaging the Web3 and AI Ecosystem

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global crypto exchange BYDFi is participating as a sponsor of Blockchain Forum 2026, taking place April 14–15 at Crocus Expo, Pavilion 2, in Moscow. Organized by the team behind Blockchain Life, the event is positioned as the 16th international forum on Web3, cryptocurrencies, mining, and AI.

Blockchain Forum 2026: A High-Profile Industry Gathering

BYDFi at Blockcain Forum 2026 BYDFi’s booth at SP26 has attracted steady interest from attendees

Blockchain Forum 2026 is expected to bring together more than 20,000 attendees, 200+ speakers, 250+ sponsors, and participants from 100+ countries. With conference sessions, expo activity, startup exposure, and structured networking, the forum stands out as a high-profile gathering for the digital asset and emerging technology industry. Official highlights include more than 250 booths, the main forum stage, the AI Future Stage, Startup Pitch opportunities, an official networking app, and simultaneous Russian-English interpretation.

BYDFi Showcases New Directions at Blockchain Forum 2026

BYDFi's participation in Moscow comes during BYDFi 6th Anniversary season in April. At the forum, BYDFi is demonstrating gradual API access for AI agent integration, an upcoming prediction markets function within BYDFi's integrated onchain trading module, and BYDFi's expanding TradFi trading in stocks, gold, and silver. BYDFi representatives are also appearing on stage to share views on practical trading needs and the fast-moving convergence of crypto, AI, and traditional finance.

At the venue, BYDFi's booth at SP26 has attracted steady interest from attendees. BYDFi's branded merchandise has drawn visible attention on site, while the booth has become a meeting point for traders, builders, and partners interested in BYDFi's latest product updates.

At the Intersection of Market Signals and Product Direction

For BYDFi, Blockchain Forum 2026 is a relevant setting for engaging with themes including trading infrastructure, AI integration, product usability, and ecosystem access. The forum also provides a timely opportunity to show how BYDFi puts Built for Reliability into practice through disciplined execution, responsive product development, and verifiable standards. That approach is reflected in periodic Proof of Reserves reporting, an 800 BTC Protection Fund, and 24/7 multilingual customer support.

Michael, Co-Founder & CEO of BYDFi, said:

"Events like Blockchain Forum are valuable because they let BYDFi hear directly from traders, builders, and partners about how expectations are changing. Those conversations help guide product priorities and improve the trading experience in ways users can trust over time. That is how BYDFi understands Built for Reliability."

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves over 1,000,000 users across 190+ countries and regions. BYDFi is Newcastle United's Exclusive Official Crypto Exchange Partner and is listed by Forbes Advisor Canada among the best crypto exchanges in Canada for 2026.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

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