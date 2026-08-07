BZAI Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Blaize Holdings, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) between July 18, 2025 and April 28, 2026 (the "Class Period"). Defendant Blaize describes itself as a "leader in programmable, energy efficient edge AI computing[.]"

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP before the October 5, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline for information.

Why Was Blaize Holdings Sued?

The complaint alleges that Blaize made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business, operations, and financial condition during the Class Period.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that the Company failed to disclose that:

(1) Blaize announced transactions with entities wholly unequipped to conduct meaningful business to create an appearance of growth;

(2) Blaize improperly recognized revenue; and

(3); as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Why Did Blaize's Stock Drop?

The complaint alleges that on April 28, 2026, Pelican Way Research published a report entitled "Blaize AI: Running Up The Share Price Based on a Seemingly Bogus Deal, Conveniently Timed for Massive Dilution" (the "Report").

The Report alleged that Blaize had "artificially boosted [its] share price by engaging in a bogus deal with a 4-month-old counterparty whose website features 'products' that appear to be photoshopped to add the Blaize logo." The Report focused on Blaize's recently announced agreement with NeoTensr, which Blaize had announced was expected to generate up to $50 million in revenue.

After the publication of this Report, the price of Blaize stock fell by more than 12%, to close at $1.90 on April 28, 2026.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Blaize Holdings?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Blaize securities between July 18, 2025 and April 28, 2026.

Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Shareholders who wish to lead the case must seek appointment as lead plaintiff by October 5, 2026.

Does it cost anything to participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Fees and litigation expenses are paid by defendants only if there is a recovery.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Blaize Holdings, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm focused on representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for investors, obtained significant corporate governance reforms, and has represented shareholders in cases involving alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP