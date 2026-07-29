C2FO Named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies List for a Second Consecutive Year

Recognition in the Alternative Financing category underscores C2FO's leadership in working capital innovation as the platform surpasses $525 billion in funding delivered to businesses worldwide.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C2FO today announced it has been named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this recognition. Produced by CNBC in partnership with global research firm Statista, the annual ranking recognizes the world's leading fintech companies across multiple categories based on a comprehensive evaluation of company performance and market impact.

C2FO's recognition reflects nearly two decades of innovation helping the world's largest enterprises and their suppliers unlock working capital already embedded within approved invoices. Since its founding, the company has delivered more than $525 billion in on-demand funding to hundreds of thousands of businesses globally, enabling suppliers to access liquidity without traditional borrowing while allowing buyers to generate stronger returns on excess cash and build more resilient supply chains.

As finance leaders continue to navigate elevated borrowing costs, ongoing supply chain disruption, and increasing pressure to improve cash efficiency, working capital has become a strategic priority rather than simply a treasury function. Organizations are increasingly looking beyond traditional lending and static payment terms toward dynamic, technology-enabled solutions that improve liquidity for both buyers and suppliers. C2FO's platform brings those organizations together, using proprietary cash flow forecasting, market intelligence, and patented marketplace technology to efficiently price working capital without the friction of conventional financing.

"Earning this recognition for a second consecutive year reflects more than the scale we've achieved—it reflects a growing shift in how the world's leading companies think about working capital," said Ragui Selwanes, President and COO of C2FO. "Over the past eighteen years, we've delivered more than $525 billion in funding with zero credit losses by helping buyers optimize excess liquidity while giving suppliers faster access to low-cost capital on their own terms. As companies continue looking for ways to strengthen liquidity, improve supply chain resilience, and reduce reliance on traditional financing, we believe working capital should be a strategic advantage rather than a constraint. That's exactly what C2FO was built to deliver."

Why C2FO Was Recognized

Scale: More than $525 billion in working capital funded since inception, serving hundreds of thousands of businesses worldwide.

More than $525 billion in working capital funded since inception, serving hundreds of thousands of businesses worldwide. Technology: Patented Name Your Rate® marketplace combined with AI-powered cash flow forecasting and market intelligence.

Patented Name Your Rate® marketplace combined with AI-powered cash flow forecasting and market intelligence. Global Reach: Connecting enterprise buyers, suppliers, and financial institutions across dozens of countries.

Connecting enterprise buyers, suppliers, and financial institutions across dozens of countries. Innovation: Delivering on-demand working capital without collateral requirements, traditional underwriting, or conventional lending processes.

Built on more than eighteen years of payment behavior and working capital data, C2FO continues to expand its global network and technology platform, helping enterprises strengthen supplier relationships, improve liquidity, optimize returns on excess cash, and navigate increasingly complex economic conditions.

Whether an organization is seeking to improve working capital performance, enhance supplier resilience, generate greater returns on available liquidity, or gain faster access to affordable capital, C2FO provides a flexible marketplace that aligns the interests of buyers and suppliers.

Learn more at www.c2fo.com.

About C2FO

C2FO is the global leader in on-demand working capital solutions, helping businesses improve liquidity through a marketplace that connects enterprise buyers with their suppliers. Through its patented Name Your Rate® technology, C2FO enables suppliers to receive payment earlier while allowing buyers to optimize returns on available cash. Since 2008, C2FO has delivered more than $525 billion in funding to hundreds of thousands of businesses worldwide, creating a more efficient, transparent, and resilient approach to working capital.

Media Contact

Ena Do

Brand Communications, C2FO

[email protected]

SOURCE C2FO