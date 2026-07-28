C2PA Welcomes TikTok to Steering Committee, Advancing the Adoption of Content Credentials at a Global Scale

TikTok brings deep Content Credentials implementation experience to help shape technical specifications and scale digital transparency standards

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) today announced that TikTok upgraded from a General Member to a Steering Committee Member, marking an important step forward in accelerating adoption of the C2PA Content Credentials standard across global platforms. The company will help guide technical development and scale content provenance standards worldwide alongside technology, media and creative leaders.

"TikTok's early and scaled implementation of Content Credentials demonstrates how provenance can deliver meaningful value in real-world environments," said Clement Wolf, Chair of the C2PA. "Bringing that experience to the Steering Committee will help accelerate our collective work to make transparency a consistent and trusted part of the digital ecosystem."

TikTok's implementation combines Content Credentials, the C2PA standard, with complementary approaches to provide people with clearer context about synthetic and AI-generated media. To date, TikTok has labeled over 3 billion pieces of content as AI-generated through a combination of Content Credentials, invisible watermarking, creator education and labeling tools.

In parallel, TikTok continues to invest in AI literacy and tools that enable users to choose how much AIGC they see on their feed. The company is launching a new guide and in-app hub that helps people understand AI-generated content online and use AI tools responsibly. This layered approach demonstrates how provenance signals can work alongside platform features to increase transparency while maintaining a seamless user experience.

These efforts reflect a broader shift in the industry toward AI transparency. Content Credentials functions as a digital "nutrition label" for media, providing information about a piece of content's origin and any changes made along the way. As more platforms implement these signals and pair them with user-facing tools and education, users are better equipped to make informed decisions about the content they view and share.

"We believe people should have context, confidence and control over their experiences with AI on TikTok," said Tom C. Varghese, AI Lead for TikTok's Global Public Policy team. "By working with C2PA and implementing Content Credentials, we're strengthening transparency while continuing to invest in tools and education that support a responsible and creative AI ecosystem."

TikTok joins a global coalition of technology companies, media organizations, and creative toolmakers working together to establish open standards for content provenance and authenticity. As a Steering Committee member, TikTok will contribute to ongoing technical development and help scale adoption of Content Credentials across platforms and regions.

To learn more about C2PA, TikTok's user journey or get involved, visit https://c2pa.org/.

About the C2PA

The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) is an open, cross-industry initiative developing technical standards for certifying the source and history of digital content. Through Content Credentials, C2PA enables creators, platforms, and publishers to provide greater transparency and help build trust in the digital ecosystem. For more information, visit c2pa.org and contentcredentials.org.

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