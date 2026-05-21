CAA Salaries Break Previous Ceiling in Q1 2026, New BagMask.com Report Finds

Quarterly analysis of advertised Certified Anesthesiologist Assistant pay reveals new top-paying states and rising salary floors as Anesthesia Care Team demand accelerates

GAMBRILLS, Md., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BagMask.com today released its Q1 2026 Certified Anesthesiologist Assistant (CAA) Salary Report, documenting a measurable shift in advertised compensation just one quarter after the Q4 2025 ceiling of $330,000 was recorded.

The new report identifies a higher advertised maximum, a reshuffled ranking of top-paying states, and rising salary floors in markets that previously sat in the middle of the pack. Several states absent from the leaderboard in late 2025 now post some of the most aggressive offers in the country.

CAA Salaries Break Previous Ceiling in Q1 2026

"Q1 2026 isn't a continuation of last quarter's trend - it's an acceleration," a BagMask.com spokesperson said. "Hospitals operating under the Anesthesia Care Team model are responding to surgical volume pressures with compensation strategies that would have been unthinkable a year ago."

Key findings detailed in the full report include:

A new high-water mark for advertised CAA base pay, set outside the Q4 2025 leader states





Multiple states with advertised minimums above the prior quarter's national average





Notable average-salary movement in the Midwest and Mountain West





A shift in which markets offer the strongest combination of high minimums and high maximums

The full Q1 2026 CAA Salary Report is available at https://bagmask.com/caa-salary-report/caa-salary-by-state-q4-2025-2/ .

About BagMask.com

Founded in 2017, BagMask.com is a leading career platform for the anesthesia community. The site serves anesthesiologists, CRNAs, and CAAs with job listings, salary insights, educational resources, and scholarship opportunities. BagMask.com is the only anesthesia job board that gives back to the community through its national scholarship fund and ongoing professional support.

Media Contact

Patrick Flaherty

Founder, BagMask.com

Gambrills, MD

443.239.2533

[email protected]

SOURCE BagMask.com