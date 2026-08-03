CACI Partners with Oracle to Deliver Federal Human Resources IT Modernization to the Office of Personnel Management

RESTON, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it will serve as one of Oracle's technology partners for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management's (OPM) Federal Human Resources Information Technology (HRIT) Modernization contract. Working alongside Oracle, Baker Tilly, and Deloitte on this 10-year contract worth nearly $400 million, CACI will modernize and consolidate disparate federal human resource systems into a single, secure, cloud-based platform for federal civilian employees, including HR professionals and leaders. The consolidation of federal HR systems into a single shared platform is expected to reduce taxpayer costs by more than 90 percent while improving efficiency, security, and service delivery across the government.

"Modernizing federal human resources systems at this scale requires trusted technology partners and deep implementation experience," said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. " We have already demonstrated that we can deliver complex HR modernization across the federal government. We will apply that experience to help OPM build a secure, modern platform that strengthens data quality, improves the employee experience, and provides the reliability and security federal agencies expect."

CACI will support the development, deployment, and implementation of the Oracle Fusion HCM SaaS solution, The platform will include embedded artificial intelligence, standardized data exchange, and continuously updated privacy and security protections.

The award builds on CACI and Oracle's proven success delivering large-scale federal HR modernization. Together, the companies supported the Army's Integrated Personnel and Pay System–Army (IPPS-A), the first successful modernization of the Army's personnel and pay environment after decades of unsuccessful efforts. IPPS-A now supports more than 1.1 million soldiers and established a proven model for transforming complex federal HR systems.

The OPM program represents the next step in applying that experience across a large federal HR modernization market. It also expands a long-standing CACI and Oracle partnership that includes work on the Global Combat Support System–Marine Corps (GCSS-MC) platform, the Defense Agencies Initiative (DAI), and the U.S. Air Force's Defense Enterprise Accounting and Management System (DEAMS) program.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a technology-first national security company that expands the limits of national security through innovation, discipline, and operational excellence. We deliver advanced technologies that help our customers move faster, operate more efficiently, and anticipate and defeat evolving threats. Our 27,000 talented employees and strong culture drive our success and have earned CACI recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 500™, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

Corporate Communications and Media: Investor Relations: Gino Bona George Price Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications Senior Vice President, Investor Relations (571) 597-2787, [email protected] (703) 841-7818, [email protected]

SOURCE CACI International Inc