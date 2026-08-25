Cadara Appoints Marina Aslanyan as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran healthcare technology executive to lead the company's next phase of growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadara™, formerly National Care Systems, today announced the appointment of Marina Aslanyan as Chief Executive Officer. She joins Cadara as the company continues expanding its technology platform and executing its long-term strategic vision.

Cadara CEO Marina Aslanyan

Marina's appointment marks the next chapter in Cadara's evolution following its recent rebrand from National Care Systems. Her leadership reflects the company's continued focus on innovation, product development, and customer success. Backed by Sheridan Capital Partners, which acquired the business in late 2025, Cadara is accelerating investments in artificial intelligence, organizational growth, and next-generation technologies to support the evolving needs of post-acute care.

Marina brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in enterprise software and healthcare technology. Throughout her career, she has led high-growth organizations, driven operational transformation, and aligned technology strategy with measurable business results.

Most recently, Marina served as Chief Executive Officer of SmartLinx, a leading workforce management technology provider serving skilled nursing and post-acute care organizations across North America. Prior to SmartLinx, she served as President of Altitude Strategic Consulting, where she advised healthcare and technology organizations on strategic growth, operational excellence, and business transformation. Earlier in her career, Marina held executive leadership positions at Sparta Systems, Andersen Consulting, PricewaterhouseCoopers, EDS, and Barr Laboratories.

Jacob Greenberg, Partner at Sheridan Capital Partners, said:

"Cadara is built on a strong foundation of trusted customer relationships, deep industry expertise, and a talented team. Marina brings the leadership, operational expertise, and strategic vision to build on that foundation and drive the company's continued success. Her deep understanding of the post-acute market and the ongoing operational and financial challenges organizations face will help Cadara continue delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to the organizations it serves."

David Klein, Founder of National Care Systems, said:

"For more than 30 years, we've built this company around one simple belief: when our customers succeed, we succeed. That commitment has never changed. Marina shares our customer-first values and understands the realities of post-acute care. I have complete confidence she'll build on the culture, relationships, and trust that have always defined this company while leading Cadara into its next chapter."

As Chief Executive Officer, Marina will lead Cadara's long-term strategy, product innovation, customer success, and commercial growth while advancing the company's mission of helping post-acute organizations optimize operational and financial outcomes.

Marina Aslanyan, Chief Executive Officer of Cadara, said:

"Post-acute organizations are under growing pressure to do more with fewer resources while navigating an increasingly complex reimbursement environment. At Cadara, we're committed to helping our customers meet those challenges through purposeful innovation, practical AI, and trusted partnership. Together, we'll help organizations operate with greater confidence, strengthen financial performance, and build a stronger future for post-acute care."

Earlier this year, National Care Systems introduced its new corporate identity as Cadara™, reflecting the company's evolution into a modern healthcare technology company built exclusively for post-acute care. Building on a legacy of industry expertise, Cadara is defining the next generation of revenue technology.

Trusted by more than 1,700 post-acute organizations nationwide, Cadara helps improve visibility, reduce administrative burden, and achieve more predictable financial outcomes.

To learn more about Cadara, visit cadara.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Cadara

Cadara is a healthcare technology company dedicated exclusively to post-acute care. For more than 30 years, the company has helped organizations simplify complex revenue operations through intelligent software, automation, and expert guidance. Trusted by more than 1,700 organizations nationwide, Cadara empowers customers to improve operational efficiency, navigate change with confidence, and achieve more predictable financial outcomes.

Cadara is backed by Sheridan Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in healthcare companies and partnering with management teams to accelerate growth, innovation, and long-term value creation.

For more information, visit www.Cadara.com.

SOURCE CADARA