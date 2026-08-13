CAE announces the final 2026 Meeting Board of Directors election results and welcomes Bruce Ross to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE announces the final director election results from its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The following 13 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:

Nominee Votes for For (%) Votes against Against (%) Sophie Brochu 197,552,431 77.47 % 57,454,470 22.53 % Matthew Bromberg 253,533,889 99.42 % 1,472,809 0.58 % Patrick Decostre 249,274,959 97.75 % 5,731,939 2.25 % Elise Eberwein 247,889,860 97.21 % 7,116,843 2.79 % Ian L. Edwards 252,407,524 98.98 % 2,599,373 1.02 % Marianne Harrison 248,583,596 97.48 % 6,423,101 2.52 % Peter Lee 250,510,158 98.24 % 4,496,546 1.76 % Katherine A. Lehman 249,799,390 97.96 % 5,207,310 2.04 % Mary Lou Maher 252,146,222 98.88 % 2,860,482 1.12 % Bruce Ross 254,049,872 99.62 % 956,826 0.38 % Calin Rovinescu 241,602,337 94.74 % 13,404,561 5.26 % Patrick M. Shanahan 252,121,674 98.87 % 2,884,430 1.13 % Louis Têtu 230,603,184 90.43 % 24,403,713 9.57 %

CAE is pleased to welcome Bruce Ross to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ross is Group Head of Artificial Intelligence and a member of the Group Executive at Royal Bank of Canada, and brings more than 30 years of global technology and business leadership experience to the Board. He previously served as RBC's Group Head, Technology & Operations and held several senior leadership roles at IBM, including President of IBM Canada.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.

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CAE Contacts:

Media Relations:

Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications

+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer

+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE Inc.