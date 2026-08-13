CAE announces the final 2026 Meeting Board of Directors election results and welcomes Bruce Ross to its Board of Directors

News provided by

CAE Inc.

Aug 13, 2026, 11:30 ET

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE announces the final director election results from its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The following 13 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:

Nominee

Votes for

For (%)

Votes against

Against (%)

Sophie Brochu

197,552,431

77.47 %

57,454,470

22.53 %

Matthew Bromberg

253,533,889

99.42 %

1,472,809

0.58 %

Patrick Decostre

249,274,959

97.75 %

5,731,939

2.25 %

Elise Eberwein

247,889,860

97.21 %

7,116,843

2.79 %

Ian L. Edwards

252,407,524

98.98 %

2,599,373

1.02 %

Marianne Harrison

248,583,596

97.48 %

6,423,101

2.52 %

Peter Lee

250,510,158

98.24 %

4,496,546

1.76 %

Katherine A. Lehman

249,799,390

97.96 %

5,207,310

2.04 %

Mary Lou Maher

252,146,222

98.88 %

2,860,482

1.12 %

Bruce Ross

254,049,872

99.62 %

956,826

0.38 %

Calin Rovinescu

241,602,337

94.74 %

13,404,561

5.26 %

Patrick M. Shanahan

252,121,674

98.87 %

2,884,430

1.13 %

Louis Têtu

230,603,184

90.43 %

24,403,713

9.57 %

CAE is pleased to welcome Bruce Ross to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ross is Group Head of Artificial Intelligence and a member of the Group Executive at Royal Bank of Canada, and brings more than 30 years of global technology and business leadership experience to the Board. He previously served as RBC's Group Head, Technology & Operations and held several senior leadership roles at IBM, including President of IBM Canada.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.

About CAE
At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

CAE Contacts:

Media Relations:
Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications 
+1-438-805-5856, [email protected] 

Investor Relations: 
Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer  
+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2027 results

(Nasdaq: CAE) (TSX: CAE) - CAE Inc. (CAE or the Company) today reported its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2026. For...
CAE and Leonardo expand collaboration to advance M‑346 training and develop next‑generation integrated training capabilities

CAE and Leonardo expand collaboration to advance M‑346 training and develop next‑generation integrated training capabilities

(NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE and Leonardo today announced a collaboration agreement that leverages their longstanding partnership on the M‑346...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics