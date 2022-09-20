Caffeine-based Drinks Market to observe USD 194.28 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Caffeine-based Drinks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 194.28 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period. The report considers considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Caffeine-based Drinks Market 2022-2026

The global caffeine-based drinks market is fragmented because of the presence of several international and domestic. The market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Vendor performance in the global caffeine-based drinks market may be affected by the changing consumer consumption pattern. It may also be affected by consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic trends. Changing economic conditions are affecting end-user living standards and could also affect vendors' businesses.

The market Vendors in the market compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence. The increasing vendor competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices, which could negatively affect profit margins and the growth of the market.

The key vendors in the global caffeine-based drinks market are Amway Corp., AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Arla Foods amba, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., AVT Natural Products Ltd., Bawls Acquisition LLC, Clear Cut Phocus LLC, Double D Beverage Co., Enerzal, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., HighBrewCoffee, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Starbucks Co., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and The coca cola co.

Although the increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global caffeine-based drinks market is segmented as below:

Product

Carbonated Drinks



Energy Drinks



RTD Coffee



Others

The market growth in the carbonated drinks segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the introduction of new flavors in carbonated beverages.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

APAC will emerge as the major market, occupying 38% of the global market share. Factors such as rising disposable income and the increasing number of consumers shifting toward coffee are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our caffeine-based drinks market report covers the following areas:

Caffeine-based Drinks Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the caffeine-based drinks market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the caffeine-based drinks market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Caffeine-based Drinks Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist caffeine-based drinks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the caffeine-based drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the caffeine-based drinks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of caffeine-based drinks market vendors

Caffeine-based Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 194.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Arla Foods amba, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., AVT Natural Products Ltd., Bawls Acquisition LLC, Clear Cut Phocus LLC, Double D Beverage Co., Enerzal, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., HighBrewCoffee, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Starbucks Co., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and The coca cola co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Carbonated drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Carbonated drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Carbonated drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Carbonated drinks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Carbonated drinks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Energy drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Energy drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Energy drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Energy drinks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Energy drinks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 RTD coffee - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on RTD coffee - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on RTD coffee - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on RTD coffee - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on RTD coffee - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AriZona Beverages USA LLC

LLC Exhibit 97: AriZona Beverages USA LLC - Overview

LLC - Overview

Exhibit 98: AriZona Beverages USA LLC - Product / Service

LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 99: AriZona Beverages USA LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Clear Cut Phocus LLC

Exhibit 100: Clear Cut Phocus LLC - Overview



Exhibit 101: Clear Cut Phocus LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Clear Cut Phocus LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Double D Beverage Co.

Exhibit 103: Double D Beverage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Double D Beverage Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Double D Beverage Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Exhibit 106: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 La Colombe Coffee Roasters

Exhibit 111: La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Overview



Exhibit 112: La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Key offerings

10.8 Monster Energy Co.

Exhibit 114: Monster Energy Co. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Monster Energy Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Monster Energy Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 117: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 118: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 120: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 122: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Red Bull GmbH

Exhibit 127: Red Bull GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 128: Red Bull GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Red Bull GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 The coca cola co.

Exhibit 130: The coca cola co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: The coca cola co. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: The coca cola co. - Key news



Exhibit 133: The coca cola co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: The coca cola co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

