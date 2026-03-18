CakeClub Launches U.S.-Based Cash-Flow Visibility App Focused on Financial Awareness

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CakeClub, a U.S.-based consumer fintech company, has announced the launch of its cash-flow-first personal finance app designed to help every user better understand how money moves through their daily lives to change the fundamental way they think about "budgeting".

CakeClub

As income and expenses become less predictable, traditional budgeting tools and mindsets struggle to reflect real financial behavior to create opportunity. Multiple income sources, irregular spending, and rising recurring costs can make it difficult to maintain a clear and accurate financial picture.

CakeClub addresses this challenge by focusing on financial clarity and long-term habit awareness, rather than rigid structures that are difficult to sustain.

The CakeClub app aggregates transactions, income, and credit card activity into clear, easy-to-read summaries. These real-time charts show cash availability, spending patterns, and the unique benefits a user's credit cards offers.

Users can review their financial activity to:

Find available cash within their current lifestyle

Identify recurring expenses that may no longer align with priorities

Optimize credit card usage so users consistently maximize reward and cash back benefits

Build a roadmap to financial freedom

The platform is designed to support confidence during every day money moments. CakeClub® is a self-directed financial planning and visibility tool and does not provide financial advisory, investment, portfolio management, or wealth management services.

"Our focus is clarity," said Al Zdenek, Executive Chair of CakeClub® and a CPA, PFS, and author of Master Your Cash Flow, whose work on cash-flow awareness informed the app's educational framework."When people can clearly see how money moves through their lives, they feel less overwhelmed and better prepared to make decisions on their own terms."

Designed and operated in the United States, CakeClub® is intended for individuals who want a straightforward way to understand and organize their finances without rigid budgets, spreadsheets, or judgment-based tools. The app emphasizes simplicity, transparency, and self-directed understanding.

The CakeClub app can already be explored today:

Downloading the app

Users can learn more the origin story of the CakeClub app at:

https://www.cakeclubapp.com

About CakeClub®

CakeClub®, a U.S.-based personal finance app built to help users find more sources of cash flow and build financial confidence during every day money moments. The CakeClub app aggregates transactions, income, and credit card activity into clear, easy-to-read summaries. These real-time charts show cash availability, spending patterns, and the unique benefits a user's credit cards offers.

Users can review their financial activity to:

Find available cash within their current lifestyle

Clearly see recurring transactions that may no longer align with priorities

Optimize credit card usage so users consistently maximize reward and cash back benefits

Build a roadmap to financial freedom

Contact

Marketing Director

Valerie Vargas

CakeClub

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937141/CakeClub.jpg

SOURCE CakeClub