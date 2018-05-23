Calcium Propionate Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2023

Global Calcium Propionate Market: Overview

Calcium propionate acts as an antimicrobial agent for killing microorganisms such as bacteria, algae, viruses, and fungi and is considered as an ideal bakery preservative.Calcium propionate market is a promising segment within the preservatives market.







In addition, it is utilized in feed supplement to prolong shelf life of products.Growing demand for preserved food is expected to be a major driver for the calcium propionate market during the forecast period.



The market is likely to witness considerable growth in the coming years with the huge market potential, and growing consumer preference across the world.



In addition, it is a cost effective solution as compared to the other preservatives, which is a major factor that drives the market.In addition, organized and extensive research has resulted in improved formulation techniques, enhanced application methods, and prolongs shelf life capabilities.



Owing to the increasing preferences towards safe and hygienic foods, and extended shelf life products among consumers, calcium propionate market have witnessed a surge in demand during the past few years. This trend is expected to continue during the upcoming years.



In comparison with other preservatives calcium propionate is less toxic.In addition, other preservatives for instance, sodium propionate is very corrosive to the eye, skin, and mucous membranes, whereas calcium propionate is not an irritant.



Consumers, growing desire for preserved foods is one of the key factors that drive the increasing demands for calcium propionate. Furthermore, the application of advanced food processing techniques drives the expansion of food production and new product development in diverse segments such as dairy products, animal feed, processed meat, ready-to-eat food products, sauces, salads etc., and this is likely to spur the growth of the market. Growing health awareness coupled with changing consumer lifestyle has prompted the use of calcium propionate in the past few years. It finds application majorly as a preservative in bakery products including bread, baked products, processed meat, and various dairy products.



Global Calcium Propionate Market: Segmentations

In this report, the global calcium propionate market is categorized into two segments: (i) by application and (ii) by geography.Based on application type, the calcium propionate market is bifurcated into bakery, dairy, meat processing, animal feed, beverages and packaged food products among others.



Others application segment include plant pesticides and grain protection products.Based on geography, the global calcium propionate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



In 2014, Europe held the largest share of the calcium propionate market followed by North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) while, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the next six years. In addition, Europe is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.



Under the scope of the report, major driving factors along with restraints, and opportunities (DROs) of the calcium propionate market are covered.The research study highlights the ongoing market trends and provides details forecast for the period from 2017 to 2023.



The report also covered the current market position for global calcium propionate, and highlighted future market trends that are likely to affect its demand.Based on geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



Furthermore, each region is segregated into major country to highlight the respective market share of calcium propionate in each country.The study covers the entire major developed as well as developing countries across the world.



The size and forecast for these markets for the period from 2017 to 2023 has been provided in the report.



The report covers details analysis of different driving and hindering factors of the calcium propionate market.Under the scope of the report, the market attractiveness analysis highlights the key investing areas in this industry that would help the major market players to formulate their business decisions accordingly.



The report also provides the company market share analysis of key players operating in the biopesticides domain. Some of the key players in this market include Niacet Corporation, Kemira, Macco Organiques Inc., Perstorp Holdings AB, AB Mauri, Addcon Gmbh, A.M. Food Chemicals Co. Ltd., ABF Ingredients, Ltd., Cargill incorporated, Chr. Hansen A/S and BASF SE among others.



Global calcium propionate market: By Application

Bakery

Dairy

Meat processing

Animal Feed

Beverages

Packaged food products

Others (Plant pesticides and grain protection etc.)



In addition the report provides cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



