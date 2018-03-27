Calculated Genius Nonprofit Rounds Out Women's History Month With $33K Donation To Young Women's Leadership Charter School

The $33,000 donation will cover costs of equipment and implementation of a "Principles of Engineering" course for YWLCS students in 9th-12th grades. Developed by Project Lead the Way, a nonprofit organization that creates STEM curriculum, the new course offering will help to further the STEM-based intentions of the only all-girls STEM charter high school in Chicago.

"There is a growing and significant showing of women in STEM fields today, particularly in Chicago. Calculated Genius is committed to ensuring a path is laid for young women to be exposed to and excel in STEM fields to make even greater contributions. It is an honor to give back to our community in such an impactful way," says Kimberly Moore, the founder of Calculated Genius.

A formal check presentation will occur at the 10th Annual "Girl Power" Event, hosted by YWLCS, which takes place at 11a.m. - 1p.m., Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at the Chicago Hilton Hotel, 720 S. Michigan Avenue. The event celebrates the achievements of the school's talented young women along with more than 1000 influential corporate, community leaders and prominent women in STEM fields.

To buy tickets for the event or to donate to the Young Women's Leadership Charter School, please visit https://www.ywlcs.org and click on the 'Girl Power' title under the 'Events/News' tab.

ABOUT CALCULATED GENIUS

CALCULATED GENIUS is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization founded in 2015 by engineer and entrepreneur Kimberly Moore, to help underrepresented youth explore and connect to engineering, by bridging gaps between education and application. At the core of its mission, Calculated Genius believes that keeping youth interested and involved at pivotal ages is essential to building the relationships necessary to prosper in the field. In 2017, Calculated Genius donated more than $50,000 in financial contributions and resources to Chicagoland STEM-based nonprofits. For more information, visit www.calculatedgenius.org. To support Calculated Genius in its efforts to provide STEM programming, education, and empowerment to underrepresented youth, visit https://www.calculatedgenius.org/donate/.

ABOUT YOUNG WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP CHARTER SCHOOL

The YOUNG WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP CHARTER SCHOOL (YWLCS) inspires urban girls to engage in rigorous college preparatory learning in a small school focused on math, science and technology that nurtures their self confidence and challenges them to achieve. Recognizing the under representation of women in science, math and technology, the Young Women's Leadership Charter School (YWLCS) was conceived through the vision and support of twenty-three businesswomen, civic leaders, and philanthropists who were determined to create a school that offered girls in Chicago a rigorous STEM-focused college preparatory education. For more information, visit www.ywlcs.org.

