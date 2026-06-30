Caldera Launches PrimeCenter 5.0 to Streamline Workflows for Print Providers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the release of PrimeCenter 5.0, a significant update to its innovative wide-format intelligent job preparation and prepress workflow solution. The latest enhancement reduces manual rework and production delays while delivering measurable time and cost savings to print providers. With PrimeCenter 5.0, operators using any Raster Image Processor ("RIP") can easily inspect, modify, validate, and confirm files in a single workspace before moving directly to optimized layouts or exporting clean PDFs across workstations.

File preparation remains one of the biggest sources of delays and rework for wide-format print businesses, with complex applications such as double-sided or multilayer printing often requiring manual intervention. The introduction of File Editor in PrimeCenter 5.0 brings all key prepress functions into a single environment, reducing the need to switch between tools and ensuring both accuracy and consistency. Print businesses can save up to 30 minutes per print job, enabling them to scale production and meet customer turnaround expectations.

"PrimeCenter 5.0 reflects what print teams tell us they need every day: a quicker, easier way to get files production-ready while keeping full control. With File Editor, users can check, fix, and validate files in one place before moving straight into layout creation. That means less jumping between tools, less rework, and more time spent getting jobs out the door across manual and automated workflows," said Sebastien Hanssens, Vice President of Marketing at Caldera.

Integrated directly into PrimeCenter 5.0, File Editor allows users to review critical file components such as dimensions and cutting paths, apply immediate corrections, and confirm results in real time. Files can then be sent directly to PrimeCenter's Layout Creator, where jobs are automatically nested into optimized layouts for printing and cutting. Files can also be exported from File Editor to PDF.

PrimeCenter 5.0 continues to support integration with major RIP software, printers, and cutting systems, making it suitable for a broad range of applications, from sticker production and retail graphics to high-volume batch workflows.

About Caldera:

Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 30 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.caldera.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Caldera Contact:

Sébastien Hanssens

+33 3 88210000

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover