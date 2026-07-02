California AI Company Unveils Praxis Human-First AI™

A New Category Designed to Preserve and Amplify Trusted Human Intelligence

At the AI for Good Global Summit 2026, Praxis AI introduces the Praxis Human-First Agentic Platform™: the technology, trust, intelligence, and economic infrastructure for Human-First AI.

GENEVA, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first era of artificial intelligence transformed access to information and computation. Praxis AI believes the next era will transform access to trusted human intelligence.

Building on decades of foundational advances in AI, including contributions by AI visionary Ray Kurzweil in pattern recognition, machine intelligence, and knowledge representation, Praxis AI has identified the defining challenge of this next era: not building increasingly capable models, but building intelligent systems that remain human-directed, human-governed, and designed to preserve, amplify, and responsibly scale the knowledge, judgment, creativity, and expertise that make people uniquely valuable.

Meeting that challenge requires more than a new product or model. It requires an entirely new category of artificial intelligence.

At the AI for Good Global Summit 2026, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in partnership with more than 50 UN agencies and co-convened with the Government of Switzerland, the company introduces Praxis Human-First AI™: artificial intelligence built to keep human expertise trusted, protected, and continuously available - with people, not models, directing every intelligent interaction.

The company will present its vision during the featured fireside conversation, "Foresight with a Heartbeat: Human-First AI and the Rise of Amplified Intelligence," with David James Clarke IV, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Sharyn Outtrim, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder, on Thursday, July 9, from 2:30–3:00 p.m. CEST on the Town Square Stage at Palexpo.

Defining Human-First AI

Praxis AI defines Human-First AI as artificial intelligence built on its Human-First Agentic Platform: a trusted infrastructure that enables AI to be created, governed, protected, and continuously improved, with humans serving as the conductors who guide AI with purpose, judgment, and oversight.

Human-First AI is not a single product or model. It is an integrated ecosystem of technologies designed to make trusted human expertise persistent, protected, and accessible across people, organizations, and generations.

Every Human-First AI experience begins with the same five conditions: a trusted human source, a governed purpose, protected knowledge, measurable accountability, and continuous human oversight.

Praxis AI calls the result Amplified Intelligence: the emergent capability created through continuous collaboration between human expertise and Human-First AI. Rather than replacing human judgment, Human-First AI learns from, extends, and amplifies it, creating outcomes that neither humans nor AI could achieve independently, while expanding access to trusted expertise across people, organizations, and generations.

The Architecture of Human-First AI

Human-First AI builds on decades of progress in artificial intelligence while addressing a new challenge. Inspired by the pioneering work of AI visionary Ray Kurzweil in pattern recognition, machine intelligence, and knowledge representation, Praxis AI has developed a unified architecture that extends those advances by keeping trusted human intelligence at the center of every AI experience.

The Praxis Human-First Agentic Platform is architected as a complete, integrated stack, with each layer purpose-built to address a distinct requirement for deploying trusted AI at scale.

At the foundation is the trust layer: the Patented Praxis IP Vault™ protects proprietary human knowledge through advanced encryption and access-controlled governance, ensuring that expertise uploaded to the platform cannot be used to train third-party models or accessed without authorization. PraxisShield™ extends this protection across the entire platform, providing enterprise-grade governance and compliance infrastructure.

The intelligence layer is organized around two proprietary systems. The 3D Digital Brain™ models the structure, relationships, and reasoning patterns of human expertise, enabling knowledge to be organized, connected, and experienced through more natural and intuitive interactions rather than retrieved as static documents. The Agentic Bus™, inspired by the synaptic architecture of the human brain, intelligently connects and coordinates AI agents as neural pathways coordinate human thought, enabling complex workflows to be distributed, managed, and refined across multiple models and systems in real time. The Human-First Agentic Platform is an intelligence infrastructure that grows sharper with every interaction, continuously refined by the humans who use it.

Built on this foundation, the platform intelligently orchestrates work across multiple AI models, optimizing quality, performance, and cost while supporting voice personalization, photorealistic avatars, enterprise middleware, and immersive AI experiences. The result is an ecosystem where trusted expertise is preserved, human capability is expanded, and intelligent systems learn with people rather than simply respond to prompts.

The economic layer, Praxis Universal Credit™, provides the exchange infrastructure that makes trusted human intelligence a distributable, governable digital asset. As a universal intelligence exchange layer, Praxis Universal Credit enables Praxis Human-First Digital Twins™, intelligent agents, and immersive AI experiences to be securely accessed, licensed, exchanged, and intelligently optimized across people, organizations, and platforms, establishing the economic foundation for what Praxis sees as an emerging intelligence economy.

Together, the Human-First Agentic Platform and Praxis Universal Credit represent the technological and economic infrastructure for Human-First AI: a complete architecture for creating, protecting, governing, and scaling trusted human intelligence at enterprise and institutional scale.

"For decades, we built infrastructure for information: the internet, cloud computing, and now artificial intelligence," said David James Clarke IV, CEO and Co-Founder of Praxis AI. "But algorithms scale computation. People create meaning. The next era of AI will be defined by trusted infrastructure that allows human intelligence to persist, collaborate, and evolve. Human-First AI is our answer to that moment: AI designed not to replace people, but to preserve, amplify, and responsibly scale what makes them valuable."

"Human-First AI begins with a simple principle: start with the human, not the model," said Sharyn Outtrim, CMO and Co-Founder of Praxis AI. "Technology earns trust when it expands human capability, protects human knowledge, and strengthens human relationships. Praxis AI is defining the category of Human-First AI: artificial intelligence built to keep trusted human expertise protected, persistent, and available at the scale the world needs."

Human-First AI in Practice

As part of AI for Good 2026, Praxis AI will demonstrate Human-First AI through NOVA: the Summit's first AI-powered digital concierge and personalized conference curator. Powered by the Praxis Human-First Agentic Platform, NOVA builds a persistent memory of each attendee's purpose and interests, mapping them to the Summit's themes and tracks in real time to surface relevant sessions, facilitate speaker connections, and help delegates navigate the conference with clarity and intention.

NOVA is one application in a growing family of Human-First AI experiences that includes Human-First Digital Twins, intelligent agents, immersive AI applications, and enterprise intelligence solutions, all designed to preserve trusted expertise and expand human capability.

The platform's impact is already measurable at scale. Across more than 180 institutions in three countries, Praxis-powered Human-First AI has achieved sustained engagement rates exceeding 70 percent, more than three times the industry average, while helping learners improve by a full letter grade in subject mastery. By making trusted human expertise available to more than 300,000 people, 24 hours a day and in more than 100 languages, Human-First AI is expanding access to personalized guidance regardless of geography or socioeconomic circumstance, ensuring that a first-generation technical school student receives the same quality of expert support as a student at an elite university.

Additional Human-First AI innovations built on the Praxis Human-First Agentic Platform will be introduced during AI for Good 2026, demonstrating how trusted human intelligence can be preserved, amplified, and responsibly shared across generations.

About Praxis AI

Praxis AI is creating the category of Human-First AI: artificial intelligence designed to preserve, amplify, govern, and responsibly scale trusted human intelligence. Through a strategic joint venture with Kurzweil Technologies, the company's Human-First Agentic Platform is directly infused with the foundational AI technologies and visionary roadmap developed by renowned inventor and futurist Ray Kurzweil. This partnership provides the technology, trust, intelligence, and economic infrastructure for building AI experiences that keep people at the center of every intelligent interaction.

Built on the philosophy of Amplified Intelligence, the platform combines proprietary technologies, including Patented Praxis IP Vault, PraxisShield, 3D Digital Brain, Agentic Bus, and Praxis Universal Credit, to power Human-First Digital Twins, intelligent agents, NOVA, immersive avatars, and future Human-First AI applications.

Praxis and Kurzweil share a core belief: the future of artificial intelligence is not about replacing human intelligence, but preserving and amplifying it for the benefit of society. Just as the internet became the infrastructure for information, Human-First AI will become the infrastructure for trusted human intelligence.

Learn more at Praxis-AI.com.

Media Opportunities

David James Clarke IV, CEO & Co-Founder, and Sharyn Outtrim, CMO & Co-Founder, are available throughout AI for Good 2026 for executive briefings, media interviews, live conversations with Human-First Digital Twins, and discussions on Praxis Human-First AI, Amplified Intelligence, and the future of trusted AI infrastructure. Advance scheduling is encouraged. Media are invited to experience Human-First AI firsthand.

Praxis Human-First AI™, Human-First Agentic Platform™, Praxis Human-First Digital Twins™, PraxisShield™, Praxis Universal Credit™, Praxis IP Vault™, 3D Digital Brain™, and Agentic Bus™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Praxis AI. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Praxis AI