California Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys Awarded 2026 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Honors

Newport Beach personal injury firm earns peer-rated recognition across personal injury, class action, mass tort, and employment law while continuing its commitment to California communities.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, LLP, earned five spots on the 2026 Super Lawyers list of top-rated Personal Injury and Employment & Labor attorneys in Newport Beach, California, with one additional attorney being recognized on the 2025–2026 Rising Stars list. More information about Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys' ratings and legal awards can be found here https://www.bestattorney.com/about-us/lawyer-reviews-ratings.html.

"We love to make a difference in the courtroom and at the negotiating table, but we also want to go further than that," said Brian Chase, Managing Partner. "Our law firm has chosen to devote a portion of our attorney fees and resources, and the efforts of our staff members, to support organizations that feed the hungry, search for cures, provide services for children, and work to make our world a safer place."

6 Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys Awarded 2026 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Honors Post this

For Californians navigating serious personal injury claims, product liability disputes, or employment matters, identifying an attorney with verified peer recognition can be one of the most consequential decisions they face. Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys has built its practice on the principle that clients deserve representation that is both rigorously vetted and deeply invested in their outcomes, a standard reflected in the firm's consistent record of peer-recognized distinction across multiple practice areas.

Five Attorneys Named to 2026 Super Lawyers List

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process uses a multiphase approach that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area, with the final list limited to no more than 5% of the attorneys in the state. The following Bisnar Chase attorneys were selected to the 2026 Super Lawyers list:

Brian Chase — Personal Injury: General, Personal Injury: Products, Class Action/Mass Torts, Employment & Labor

Jake Cohen — Personal Injury: General, Class Action/Mass Torts, Personal Injury: Products

Steven Hilst — Personal Injury: General, Class Action/Mass Torts, Employment & Labor, Personal Injury: Products

Scott Ritsema — Personal Injury: General, Personal Injury: Products, Class Action/Mass Torts

Ian Mathew Silvers — Employment & Labor, Employment Litigation

Attorney Michael Teiman was additionally named to the 2025–2026 Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. Teiman is recognized as a leading personal injury attorney in Newport Beach, California. The Rising Stars designation recognizes attorneys who are 40 years old or younger, or who have been in practice for 10 years or fewer, and who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Best Lawyers Tier 1 Recognition in Orange County

Previous to the firm's Super Lawyers recognition, Bisnar Chase was also named a Tier 1 firm in Orange County by Best Lawyers for three practice areas: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions — Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation — Plaintiffs. The Best Lawyers list is compiled through exhaustive peer-review surveys, in which lawyers confidentially evaluate the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographic and practice area.

Brian Chase and Scott Ritsema were each individually recognized by Best Lawyers in Newport Beach, California, across Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions — Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs. The combination of firm-level Tier 1 status and individual attorney recognition in multiple categories reflects Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys' consistent delivery of high-caliber plaintiff-side representation.

Community Commitment That Goes Beyond the Courtroom

The firm's record of legal excellence is matched by a sustained commitment to giving back to the communities it serves throughout Orange County and the rest of California. Bisnar Chase devotes a portion of its attorney fees, firm resources, and staff efforts to organizations that address food insecurity, fund medical research, provide services for children, and work to make California communities safer. Bisnar Chase also hosts the Branch Out Scholarship, a twice-yearly program that supports students dedicated to expanding their education and improving their communities. The firm awards $1,500 to one recipient each June and December: $1,000 directly supports the student's studies, and an additional $500 is donated in the winner's name to a 501(c)(3) charitable organization of their choice. Since 2014, the firm has also maintained its Backpacks4Life program, providing essential supplies to individuals in need across local California cities. Each backpack is filled with practical necessities, including a blanket, socks, a water bottle, deodorant, and other personal care items. The program reflects the firm's ongoing effort to address immediate community needs with practical, hands-on support.

Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, LLP was founded in 1978 by John Bisnar, who has spent more than four decades championing the rights of injury victims across California. In 1998, Brian Chase joined to lead the firm's litigation team, transforming it into one of the state's most trusted personal injury practices. Headquartered in Orange County, with five locations statewide, the firm represents clients throughout California in a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, wrongful death, product liability, and premises liability. The firm's mission: "To provide superior client representation in a compassionate and professional manner while making our world a safer place," drives every case. Bisnar Chase believes that the law should be a force for genuine change in people's lives, not merely a professional exercise. The firm's long-term vision is a California where negligent individuals and corporations are held fully accountable, making communities safer for everyone. With a 99% success rate across more than 12,000 clients and nearly $1 billion recovered in verdicts and settlements, Bisnar Chase is consistently recognized as one of California's top-rated personal injury firms. The firm has received numerous peer and industry accolades for excellence in litigation and client service.

SOURCE Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys