California Black Health Network Celebrates Four Decades of Advancing Black Health and Health Equity with Launch of New Impact Report

The Impact Report launch honors the change-makers behind CBHN's impact and highlights the organization's continued commitment to creating healthier, more equitable communities across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Black Health Network (CBHN) today announced the launch of its new Impact Report, "Four Decades of Advancing Black Health and Health Equity: Investments, Initiatives, and Impact.", celebrating four decades of work to advance health equity and improve the health and well-being of Black Californians.

The launch aligns with the 2026 National Nonprofit Day theme, "Honor the Change-Makers: Recognizing the Impact of Nonprofits on Communities and the World," which celebrates the vital role nonprofits play in driving positive change, supporting communities, and addressing critical needs.

This is a fitting opportunity for CBHN to recognize the many people and organizations that have contributed to its impact, including community members, partners, funders, donors, advocates, Board members, staff, and supporters throughout California.

"For four decades, CBHN has worked alongside our communities to address health disparities, expand access to information and resources, amplify the voices of Black Californians, and help people become more informed and empowered advocates for their health," said Rhonda M. Smith, Executive Director of the California Black Health Network. "This Impact Report gives us an opportunity to celebrate how far we have come, but it also reminds us that our work is far from done. Everything reflected in this report has been made possible because of the change-makers who founded CBHN in 1978, and all of those who have believed in our mission and worked alongside us for the past four decades to create healthier and more equitable communities for Black Californians."

The Impact Report highlights CBHN's evolution and statewide impact, including its work to educate and empower communities, connect individuals and families to health coverage and resources, develop health equity leaders and advocates, strengthen community networks, build cross-sector partnerships, and elevate the experiences and priorities of Black Californians.

"Our impact is about much more than numbers," Smith added. "It is about people. It is about community. And it is about what becomes possible when we work together toward a shared vision for better health for our community. As we celebrate this milestone, we are also inviting people across California to join us in building the next chapter of CBHN's impact."

Over the next several weeks, CBHN will highlight the organization's programs, partnerships, community impact, and change-makers while inviting Californians to learn more, share its work, become part of the Black Health Network, partner with the organization, and support its mission.

Read our story. Celebrate our change-makers. Share our impact. Invest in our future. Learn more at Four Decades of Advancing Black Health and Health Equity.

Press Contact: (Media Inquiries Only)

Cheryl Brownlee, CB Communications

[email protected]|510-813-2122

SOURCE California Black Health Network (CBHN)