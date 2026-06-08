California Personal Injury Attorneys at Landver Law Expand Statewide Representation for Injury Victims

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landver Law Personal Injury Attorneys represent injury victims throughout California in motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and catastrophic injury cases. From Los Angeles and San Diego to the Central Valley and the Bay Area, the firm provides trial-ready legal counsel to clients across the state.

A Beverly Hills-Based California Personal Injury Law Firm Serving Clients Statewide

Landver Law Personal Injury Attorneys Landver Law Personal Injury Attorneys

Landver Law Personal Injury Attorneys bring over 20 years of experience, handling cases in both English and Spanish, with deep familiarity across Southern California courts, from pre-trial negotiations to full courtroom representation and local service across the state.

If a client is recovering in a hospital or can't leave home, the attorneys come to them. Bedside consultations, in-home meetings, whatever the recovery situation requires.

No fee unless we win. Free consultation available 24 hours, Monday through Sunday/

Three Core Practice Divisions Covering the Full Range of California Injury Cases

Motor Vehicle and Transportation Accidents

Car accidents, truck collisions, rideshare incidents. Fault rarely falls on one party - carriers, employers, and platform companies each carry their own legal exposure. As a California personal injury attorney firm, the team documents everything from day one and doesn't open settlement talks until the full damage picture is clear.

Premises Liability and Slip-and-Fall Cases

Property owners in California have a legal duty of care. When that duty fails, the medical bills land on the victim. Personal injury lawyer California clients in premises cases face commercial insurers on the other side. First offers get reviewed, not accepted.

Catastrophic Injuries and Wrongful Death

Spinal injuries, brain injuries, wrongful death. These cases require medical experts, long-term prognosis documentation, and economic projections grounded in the client's actual circumstances. As a California personal injury lawyer firm, the team takes the time they demand. No pressure to close before the case is properly valued.

A Client-First Approach Backed by Multilingual Support and Contingency Representation

Southern California's injury clients are managing medical care, missed income, and mounting household pressure when they call. Many aren't English-dominant. The firm offers Spanish-language support and direct, honest communication throughout.

"Every case involves real consequences for someone's health, income, and family. That's exactly why we fight for maximum compensation," says trial attorney Alina Landver.

Contingency representation means the firm's outcome is tied to the client's compensation. Personal injury attorney California advocates who work that way tend to prepare differently.

About Landver Law Personal Injury Attorneys

Landver Law Personal Injury Attorneys is a Beverly Hills personal injury firm with over 20 years of experience, representing clients statewide in motor vehicle accident, premises liability, and catastrophic injury cases.

Recent outcomes include a $113.4 million jury verdict in a government liability case, a $39.1 million settlement in a dangerous tree matter, and a $30.5 million trucking accident settlement. Topverdict results across Southern California that reflect what consistent trial preparation actually produces.

The firm's approach combines courtroom preparation with hands-on client support throughout every stage of litigation.

Contact Information

Alina Landver

Wilshire Blvd, Suite 416,

Beverly Hills, CA

United States

Telephone: (844) 4-LAWINJURY (529465)

+1 844-452-9465

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://landverpersonalinjury.com/

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SOURCE Landver Law Personal Injury