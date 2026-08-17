California Waterfowl Launches "Heart of the Flyway" Campaign to Secure California's Waterfowling Legacy

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California has always been the heart of the Pacific Flyway, and for generations hunters have been at the heart of its conservation.

At its annual Conservation Celebration event, California Waterfowl (CWA) announced the launch of its "Heart of the Flyway" campaign, a bold, multi-year initiative to ensure that heritage remains strong by expanding hunting opportunity and restoring the wetlands and waterfowl populations that sustain it. To achieve this vision, CWA will raise $150 million.

Heart of the Flyway is California Waterfowl’s most ambitious campaign to protect waterfowl hunting and conservation in California. Speed Speed

As California's leading organization for waterfowl hunters, CWA is uniquely positioned to take on the state's most pressing challenges—from water reliability in the Klamath Basin to habitat loss across working landscapes—where the future of the Pacific Flyway will ultimately be decided.

"This campaign is about recognizing what California means to the Pacific Flyway—and stepping up to meet that responsibility," said Jake Messerli, Chief Executive Officer of California Waterfowl. "If we want more ducks, better habitat, and strong hunting opportunities in the future, the work has to happen here."

At the center of the campaign is a commitment to rebuilding the ecological foundation that supports both waterfowl and hunting in California. That begins with restoring key landscapes like the Klamath Basin, where improving water delivery, modernizing infrastructure, and securing long-term support for refuge operations are critical to sustaining birds throughout the flyway. Through hands-on conservation work, California Waterfowl will protect, restore, enhance, and manage 130,000 acres.

Across the state, CWA will expand efforts to produce more ducks locally—scaling nesting programs, enhancing wetlands, and working alongside farmers and landowners to integrate waterfowl habitat into working lands. Through its wood duck box and egg salvage programs alone, CWA aims to produce 230,000 local ducks over the course of the campaign. These efforts will be guided by science and strengthened through investments in scientific research and partnerships that inform better habitat management and policy decisions. California Waterfowl's commitment to conservation will be visible to the public through the opening of the Pacific Flyway Center, an immersive conservation learning experience designed to connect visitors with waterfowl and wetlands.

CWA will also continue to lead on advocacy, advancing policies and funding that support water infrastructure, wetland conservation, and public lands—ensuring that California remains a place where both waterfowl and hunting can thrive.

Just as importantly, the campaign is designed to translate conservation success into more opportunity in the field. By expanding access, investing in key properties, and growing its hunt program, CWA will create more days in the field for hunters of all backgrounds—from first-time participants to lifelong waterfowlers.

Through continued advocacy, the organization will also protect and expand the right to hunt in California, ensuring that access, opportunity, and sound science remain at the center of wildlife policy.

"This campaign brings everything together—habitat, ducks, and hunters—under one clear vision," Messerli added. "We're not just maintaining what we have—we're building something stronger for the future."

The Heart of the Flyway campaign will engage members, donors, and partners across California, creating new opportunities to invest in the landscapes and traditions that define the state's waterfowling heritage.

For more information, visit www.HeartOfTheFlyway.com.

About California Waterfowl

California Waterfowl is a 501c3 organization whose mission is to protect the future of waterfowl conservation and hunting in California, through advocacy, education, and habitat stewardship.

Conservation Mission. Hunting Tradition.™

Media Contact: Nik Marchol, [email protected]

SOURCE California Waterfowl Association