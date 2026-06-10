Callan Appoints Pete Keliuotis to Newly Created Role as Director of Public and Private Markets Research

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Pete Keliuotis, CFA, an executive vice president and the firm's head of Alternatives Consulting, will become the director of Public and Private Markets Research, effective June 15, 2026. He will report to Callan CEO & Chief Research Officer Greg Allen.

"Pete's leadership of our alternatives consulting team and important initiatives across the firm has been exemplary, and he will no doubt excel in his new role," said Mr. Allen. "He will strengthen collaboration across the research platform, foster technology innovation and adoption, and make sure we have the focus and capabilities needed to meet our clients' evolving needs."

In his new role, Mr. Keliuotis oversees the firm's global manager research, alternatives and real assets research, and research technology, which includes a deep bench of over 30 public and private markets research professionals. He will have a broad mandate, continuing to lead Callan's alternatives consulting efforts and remaining actively involved with clients and consulting teams. Mr. Allen will oversee the firm's Capital Markets Research group.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role to focus on improving collaboration across research groups, strengthening integration with consulting, and finding practical ways to make our research and consulting work more efficient and effective," said Mr. Keliuotis. "I look forward to working on these initiatives to further Callan's research-driven culture, which is one of our firm's great strengths and differentiators."

Mr. Keliuotis has more than 35 years of experience across investment and consulting firms. He joined Callan in 2019 to lead the alternatives consulting practice, including private equity, private credit, and hedge fund teams. He co-chairs Callan's Alternatives Review Committee and is a member of the Client Policy Review Committee, Management Committee, and Institute Advisory Committee, and he is a shareholder of the firm.

Prior to Callan, Mr. Keliuotis was a senior managing director at Cliffwater and a senior member of its portfolio advisory team, specializing in alternatives investing for institutional clients. Before Cliffwater, Pete was a managing director and the CEO of Strategic Investment Solutions, where he led the general and private markets consulting teams and advised several large institutional investors. His previous experience also includes Mercer Investment Consulting, where he was a principal and senior consultant, Hotchkis and Wiley in Los Angeles, and Northern Trust Company in Chicago.

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises clients with more than $3 trillion in total assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

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SOURCE Callan LLC