Callaway Blue Spring Water celebrates America's 250th with the "Red, White & Callaway Blue Summer Sweepstakes"

The "Red, White & Callaway Blue" sweepstakes gives consumers a chance to win both Weber Grills and Callaway Blue natural spring water, including a grand prize Weber propane grill, nearly two dozen classic charcoal grills for runners up, and a summer supply of Callaway Blue spring water -- uniquely crafted by a 30-year filtration journey through quartzite bedrock. Consumers can enter via Callaway Blue's Facebook and Instagram social media channels and other digital communication starting June 14th and running through July 15th, 2026.

"We are thrilled to bring together Weber Grills, an iconic outdoor grilling brand, and Callaway Blue Spring Water, bottled at the Blue spring source in the foothills of Georgia's Appalachian Mountains" said Janis Galins of Callaway Blue. "It's unique quartzite filtration gives our water a remarkably clean, crisp taste which we bottle directly at the source".

Callaway Blue is offered in .5L and 1L bottles at major grocery and convenience stores throughout the Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas. In the Atlanta area, Callaway Blue also offers home delivery right to your door, whether it's case packs or 5-gallon jugs.

About Callaway Blue: Callaway Blue Spring Water is a family-owned company in Hamilton, GA. Since discovering Blue Spring in the 1930s, the Callaway family has committed to preserving Blue Spring and the surrounding natural environment, rooted in the belief that good stewardship preserves both the land and the community for generations to come. Callaway Blue Spring Water is sourced and bottled directly at Blue Spring in the foothills of Georgia's Appalachian Mountains.

https://callawayblue.com

SOURCE Callaway Blue Spring Water