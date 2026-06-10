Calling All Job Seekers, Career Changers & Students

Career Fair • Grand Hyatt Denver Downtown

Friday June 19th, 2025, 9:00AM—2:00 PM

DENVER, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Association for Wholesaling Excellence (AWE) National Job Fair & Career Expo lands in Denver this summer! Click Here to view the YouTube Video

Grand Hyatt Denver—Downtown Denver—1750 Welton Street, Denver, CO 80202—Friday June 19, 2025, 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

All students, job seekers and career changers are invited to attend in-person or virtually. Registration is preferred but not required. Click Here to Register.

Job seekers may upload their résumé post-registration or here: résumé upload. The 2026 Career Fair is complimentary to ALL job seekers, career changers & students. Please join us!

The 2026 AWE National Career Fair features:

16 major finance industry firms on site, including Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies.

Hiring for all positions and departments—including sales, marketing, IT, operations, administration, accounting, security, legal, HR, and more.

Hiring for all locations—Denver, across the US, internationally, remote "work-from-home" positions, hybrid positions, full-time, part-time, and internship roles.

In-person attendees will meet with talent professionals and hiring managers face-to-face and may submit their resumes by hand. Online attendees will meet with talent professionals virtually, in real time, and submit their resumes virtually. Job seekers, career changers and students register today!

AWE recruiting efforts (including our job board, resume database, and previous career fairs) have helped hundreds of job seekers find rewarding careers since our founding in February 2016.

About the Association

AWE—founded in February 2016—is the world's first, and only, advocacy group for black financial services wholesalers. Today we serve over 650 members—black wholesaler, key accounts, and advanced markets professionals, representing every company, channel, region, and product in the global financial services industry.

AWE recruiting resources are always open to the general public and provided free of charge. The Association for Wholesaling Excellence welcomes ALL job seekers and career changers. We are a 100% volunteer operation. Our Mission: Community, Development, Advancement, Recruitment

Visit: wholesalingexcellence.org

SOURCE Association for Wholesaling Excellence