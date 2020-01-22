Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Demonstrates Five Years of Successful Healthcare Investment in UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Back in 2012, TVM Capital Healthcare, a global active healthcare investment group with a unique goal for emerging market strength, succeeded in connecting healthcare growing markets by developing and implementing innovative solutions for improved healthcare accessibilities.

It has publicized its investment through the new Long-Term Care Project in Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center. Escalating to sign legal agreements, the Board of Directors was appointed while initially raising a seed in the capital for the company.

Unique Partnership

A while after gaining local licensing in 2013, Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center signed its first affiliation agreement with Spaulding Rehabilitation Network, the premier post-acute care provider including home health and one of the world's leading rehabilitation Lead Centers. With its main 132-bed hospital in Massachusetts, Spaulding Rehabilitation Network is the official teaching and research affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

Since 2015 onwards and after fully operating 90-bed facilities in the cities Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, the CMRC board members and shareholders have set a dream of filling the void in the medical care needs. A dream to establish and develop a qualified brand to treat patients needing rehabilitation, long-term or post-acute care.

To be able to reach that goal, Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center obtained Joint Commission International Accreditation as part of its commitment to the adoption of international best practices and world-class standards.

Becoming a market leader among healthcare providers, Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center is prominent by having served more than eighty thousand out-patients and restoring accommodation to more than seven hundred in-patients while expanding into the only entity with CARF accreditation for its In- and Out-Patient department services for pediatrics, adolescents and adults.

Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center pursues its devotion to enhance the quality of life to its patients and their families. Thereby being committed to expanding the scope and access of its services line and unique clinical programs, CMRC established a new unique methodology by a collaboration under the terms of partnership agreement with the Professor Volodymyr Illich Kozyavkin known to be the hero of Ukraine and leading international expert in the rehabilitation of patients with diseases and disorders of musculoskeletal system.

In 2017, CMRC launched an integrated treatment and rehabilitation program using the Professor Kozyavkin Method for the first time in the United Arab Emirates and the region.

Geographic Expansion

To remain focused on creating value for stakeholders, Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center has expanded its services in the Gulf region to spread and dispense its wealthy enhanced knowledge to improve the capacity to meet and fulfill more community needs.

CMRC went on to launch a third high-end facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the southern province of Dhahran under the name of CMRC Saudi Arabia, upholding the conception and principles of the Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center to be the leader in post-acute and rehabilitation care services and to provide outstanding patient treatment and clinical outcomes across the MENA region.

The Senior Management Team of CMRC always ensures that highly skilled clinical and non-clinical individuals are recruited to provide safe care for their patients, support their families and community, and comply with the requirements of JCI and CARF accreditation.

Employees Empowerment & Success

CMRC is pledged to employee empowerment, engagement, and rewarding by its policies for promotion, referral bonus, monthly and annual awards, training courses, etc. Due to these strategies, it has been possible to maintain one of the lowest employee turnover rates a company may oppose.

Such a strategy reflected the success of CMRC in the efficiency and assurance of its services to GCC patients, which was represented by the winning of two major awards at the Patients' Experience Summit held in Abu Dhabi last year. The first one was "Excellence in Patient Experience Strategy & Implementation" and the second one was "Arab's Patient Experience Leader" presented to the Chief Executive Officer of the CMRC Group.

As the KSA facility took full functionality, the employee team has risen over 500 current individuals. All team members work hard and hand in hand to keep up with CMRC's conception and reach its future goals of spreading the Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center brand in the region.

