Cameo Names Mackenzie O'Connor Chief Operating Officer

O'Connor rises from Cameo intern to COO in nine years

CHICAGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameo, the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands with famous faces on demand, today announced the promotion of Mackenzie O'Connor to Chief Operating Officer. O'Connor joined Cameo as a college intern in 2017 and has since held leadership roles across customer service, product management, talent operations, Cameo for Business and corporate strategy.

As Chief Operating Officer, O'Connor will help define and execute Cameo's next phase of growth after several years spent strengthening the company's operations. She will oversee strategic operations, talent, sales and revenue teams, HR and recruiting, while working closely with product, engineering and marketing leadership on the company's broader strategy. Her priorities include strengthening Cameo's marketplace, accelerating growth and applying the lessons of the company's history to its next chapter.

"Cameo has given me the opportunity to learn, take risks and grow alongside a company and team I deeply believe in," said O'Connor. "I have experienced nearly every stage of this business, from answering customer questions and recruiting talent to building products and leading major parts of the organization. I am excited to bring those experiences together as COO and help write Cameo's next chapter."

O'Connor first encountered Cameo at a job fair while studying at Columbia College Chicago. She joined the company as a public relations intern before moving into a full-time summer role recruiting talent for the platform. When her summer role ended, O'Connor made a direct case to Galanis for why she belonged at Cameo. Impressed by her initiative, determination and willingness to learn, the company created its first customer service position for her.

"Mackenzie is a hungry, humble, kind, curious, learning machine who loves to win. It was clear from the moment she joined Cameo that she epitomizes our cultural values," said Galanis. "Nine years and ten promotions later, she understands every part of this company, earns the trust of the people around her and consistently steps into the hardest problems we face. Her path from intern to COO captures the ambition and resilience that have defined Cameo from the beginning."

She became one of the first employees selected for Cameo's associate product manager program, gaining experience across product development, customer needs and marketplace operations. In 2023, O'Connor moved into the Chief of Staff role, helping lead the company through a period of operational change. She later took responsibility for Cameo's talent organization and Cameo for Business, which connects brands with talent for personalized content and marketing campaigns.

O'Connor's appointment marks her 10th promotion since joining Cameo and continues one of the company's longest employee tenures.

About Cameo

Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of personalized video messages, engaging fan experiences, and marketing. Founded in March 2017, Cameo's mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences on Earth. Cameo has fulfilled more than 10 million magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals, and direct fan interactions on every continent in the world. For more information, visit https://www.cameo.com/. Join thousands of talent in our fameo www.cameo.com/enroll.

SOURCE Cameo