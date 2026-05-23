CAMERON BAWDEN'S 1% HOLDINGS LAUNCHES ROOFING COLLECTIVE

New platform acquires and scales select roofing companies across the U.S.

PHOENIX, Ariz., May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1% Holdings, the home-services holding company founded by Cameron Bawden, today announced the launch of its 2026 Roofing Collective — an acquisition and growth platform designed to help roofing companies scale operations, improve profitability, and maximize long-term enterprise value.

The Roofing Collective expands 1% Holdings' proven home-services playbook into the roofing industry, building on Bawden's experience growing and exiting five home services companies for more than $100 million.

"Most roofing companies trade at 3–5× EBITDA because they aren't built as scalable platforms," said Bawden. "By combining strong operators into one institutional-grade organization, we create significantly more value for everyone involved."

The platform provides member companies with operational systems, financial infrastructure, leadership development, marketing support, and growth resources designed to prepare businesses for future institutional or private-equity investment.

What the Roofing Collective Provides

Standardized operational systems and KPI reporting

Institutional-grade accounting and financial reporting

Leadership coaching and reduced founder dependency

Marketing and demand-generation support

Shared buying power and growth strategy execution

A performance-based structure aligned around long-term value creation

Who Should Apply

1% Holdings is currently seeking roofing companies with:

$5M–$20M+ in annual revenue

Strong operational track records and local market presence

Owners focused on long-term growth and scalability

Interest in collaboration and maximizing future exit value

Roofing operators interested in learning more are encouraged to contact the team directly for a confidential introductory conversation.

About 1% Holdings / Hype Pharm HoldCo

1% Holdings / Hype Pharm HoldCo is a holding company focused on acquiring, consolidating, and scaling home-services businesses. The company partners with operators to build platform-ready organizations positioned for long-term enterprise growth and institutional investment opportunities.

SOURCE Hype Pharm