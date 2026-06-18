Campbell University Becomes 350th Partner College for Classic Learning Test

Campbell University has agreed to join hundreds of colleges and universities that accept CLT scores for admissions consideration.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Campbell University in North Carolina has become the 350th Partner College for the Classic Learning Test (CLT). As the number of institutions accepting CLT scores for admissions grows rapidly, students have more opportunities to showcase their academic skills and potential to institutions of higher learning.

Dean Clark, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Campbell, commented on the university's participation in the milestone:

"At Campbell University, we are excited to begin accepting the Classic Learning Test as part of our admissions process and honored to become the 350th Partner College of CLT. As a private, Christian, liberal arts institution, we value educational pathways that emphasize critical thinking, strong communication skills, and meaningful engagement with timeless ideas and texts.

This partnership allows us to continue serving students from a variety of educational backgrounds, especially homeschool students and families seeking an admissions option that reflects their academic experience and values. At Campbell University, personalized attention and student success are at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to welcoming more CLT students to our community."

Jeremy Tate, founder and CEO of CLT, said, "We at CLT are proud to partner with quality institutions like Campbell University that open doors for our test-takers to pursue an education aligned with their goals and values."

With long reading passages drawn from a curated list of classic authors such as Aristotle, Isaac Newton, Benjamin Franklin, Jane Austen, and W. E. B. Du Bois, the CLT's Verbal Reasoning section deeply assesses a student's readiness for high-level analysis and critical thinking. Its Quantitative Reasoning section measures a student's proficiency in complex arithmetic, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, and mathematical reasoning without calculators allowed during testing.

CLT test-takers who wish to send their scores to any college can do so for free and with as many schools as they wish through their CLT account. Students may also opt-in to learn about scholarship opportunities and open themselves up to recruiting.

For more information about the CLT, please visit cltexam.com, or contact Taylore Hopkins at 1-443-782-3733 or [email protected]

SOURCE CLT Exam