Can a Guy Who's Spent His Entire Life Under Umbrellas Look Up Long Enough to Find Love?

PATTERSON, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wrinkle Publishing announces the Second Edition of the Award-Winning, YA Romance, Archie of Outlandish: The Man Who Lives Under Umbrellas.

—PRAISE FOR ARCHIE OF OUTLANDISH—

"…what stands out is the insistence of Archie's parents that his condition not be seen as a disability but rather as a special and defining character trait that should be celebrated... Offbeat, emotionally engaging, and authentic." —Kirkus Reviews

Bronze Winner, Feathered Quill Book Awards

Finalist, Foreword Indies AND Next Generation Indie Book Awards

Second Edition Features: Re-imagined black and white illustrations, a bright, attractive new cover, and two new tracks added to the book soundtrack!

Archibald Plumby has spent his entire life underneath umbrellas—not by choice, but of necessity. As he turns twenty, he begins to wonder if his peculiar fear of looking up will keep him from living the life he desires... particularly in the ways of love.

Author Bio: Lynnette Kraft loves a good story—real or imaginary, inspiring or hilarious. She uses her own stories to entertain, illustrate lessons, and celebrate individuality, crediting God as the giver of all inspiration. When she's not writing (or telling) stories, she's likely chewing on herbs and wild plants, doing yoga in the sunshine, admiring pieces of nature, reading something light, or watching movies and playing games with her family.

Archie of Outlandish: The Man Who Lives Under Umbrellas

Author, Lynnette Kraft • Illustrator, Abigail Kraft • Composer, Jared Kraft

Young Adult / Clean Romance

Paperback 8.5 x 5.5 / Pages 344 / 25 B &W Illustrations

Publication Date: March 1, 2019

