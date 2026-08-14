Can We Clean What We Cannot See? "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" Features PolyGone Systems to Explore the Quest to Extract Microplastics from Our Water Systems

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A breakthrough biomimetic filtration media captures up to 98% of microscopic plastic particles down to the nanoscale, offering municipalities and industries an affordable, gravity-driven strategy to secure public health and meet impending environmental regulations before global water supplies are permanently impacted.

Polygone

An invisible crisis is unfolding within our global water infrastructure, where billions of sub-millimeter plastic fragments evade traditional filtration and quietly Infiltrate aquatic ecosystems and drinking water sources. As these pervasive contaminants accumulate in municipal and industrial streams, public concern is mounting over the long-term ecological and biological consequences. A looming shift in environmental policy is forcing water management operators to rethink their infrastructure before strict regulatory frameworks are mandated nationwide.

The innovators at PolyGone Systems are answering this challenge by designing entirely new treatment systems that target scalable, low-energy intervention at critical water treatment points. Rejecting traditional size-restrictive filtration methods that require immense energy, the organization advocates for a material-affinity approach leveraging materials that naturally attract and isolate microscopic particles present in water. Their methodology emphasizes data transparency and systemic risk management and aims to demonstrate that real-world water streams can be successfully remediated effectively without disrupting existing treatment processes. By deploying practical technologies that integrate seamlessly into existing municipal and industrial infrastructure, they are proving that microplastic pollution can be managed effectively without disrupting vital public utilities.

"The greatest opportunity in water treatment isn't simply filtering smaller particles; it's rethinking how we remove them altogether. By designing technologies that work with natural material interactions instead of against them, we can protect public health by making microplastic water treatment practical at a global scale." – Nathaniel Banks, CEO, PolyGone Systems

The challenge of modern water purification lies in the staggering diversity of contaminants that enter municipal streams daily, creating a complex monitoring and compliance dilemma for engineers. Conventional infrastructure typically relies on rigid mechanical barriers that are prone to clogging, creating an operational environment where tracking and eliminating microscopic contaminants become nearly impossible. Furthermore, emerging research highlights a correlation between rising public health trends and the accumulation of plastic-derived chemical additives within the food chain. This lack of standardized baseline data complicates municipal compliance, leaving public utility operators searching for transparent tracking mechanisms that can validate purification efficacy in real time.

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About PolyGone Systems: PolyGone Systems is a pioneer in environmental cleantech, specializing in scalable solutions for the microplastics pollution crisis. Founded out of Princeton University, the company utilizes biomimetic principles to design and deploy low-energy filtration media that effectively captures microplastics down to the nanoscale across municipal and industrial water infrastructure. Discover more about their technology and ongoing pilots at www.polygonesystems.com.

SOURCE All Access