Canaan Inc. Files 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), an innovator in crypto mining, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2026. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.canaan-creative.com/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology under the brand name Avalon. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market. To learn more about Canaan, please visit https://www.canaan.io/.

Investor Relations Contact

Canaan Inc.

Xi Zhang

Email: [email protected]

Christensen Advisory

Christian Arnell

Email: [email protected]

Public Relations Contact

BlocksBridge Consulting

Jesse Colzani

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Canaan Inc.