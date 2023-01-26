Canada Law Firm Rates Report 2023: Overall and Practice Area Rates for Individual Large Law Firms

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2023 Canada Law Firm Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2023 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.

We changed the sections in the Report to provide more detail on 1) law firms based in Canada and 2) those based outside of Canada but operating there. We also bifurcated large law firms from middle-market firms so that you could see the differences in pricing as opposed to having big and small firms' rates averaged together which is not that helpful.

In the Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.

Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court.

The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms Consolidated (All Firms Together)

Overall Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms Consolidated

Overall and Practice Area Rates for Individual Large Canadian Law Firms

Section 2: Rates for Large US Law Firms Consolidated (All Firms Together)

Overall Rates for Large US Law Firms Consolidated

Overall and Practice Area Rates for Individual Large US Law Firms

