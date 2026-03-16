CANADIAN ENERGY METALS FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE THOR PROJECT

TISDALE, SK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Energy Metals Corp. ("CEM") is pleased to announce it has filed an independent technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report – Thor Project, Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada" ("PEA") for its 100% owned Thor Project, located in east-central Saskatchewan. The PEA, which has an effective date of August 31, 2025, is available under CEM's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The PEA results were previously announced by CEM in its news release dated January 29, 2026, available on CEM's website at www.canadianenergymetals.com.

ABOUT CANADIAN ENERGY METALS CORP.

CEM is a private company with an unencumbered 100% interest in the Thor Project. The Company's primary focus is the development of its alumina resource and associated metals. Led by an experienced financial and technical team, CEM is driven to create value for all its stakeholders. The Company maintains an active dialogue with key financial and industry partners.

Learn more: www.canadianenergymetals.com

SOURCE Canadian Energy Metals Corp.