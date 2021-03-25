Canadian Historian's Scholarly New Release 'Ancient Black Civilizations Matter' Warmly Received by Over 350 U.S. News Sites

SHELBURNE, NS, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - When Procopius Canning, the Canadian author of "ANCIENT BLACK CIVILIZATIONS MATTER: Sort of like Wakanda, only real!" (ISBN: 979-8696570037), announced the publication of his new book with a press release in the United States, he hoped that his authoritative research would perhaps receive a dozen reviews. Instead, the release was quickly published by over 350 U.S. news sites, aiding the scholarly awareness of Ancient Black History like never before.

Canning's book, a deeply researched study of Blacks and Black culture in Classical Civilizations, is particularly relevant to society today. While ancient Black history has been studied professionally in universities by specialized scholars, very little about Black culture in the ancient world has been communicated to us, by schools, Hollywood, and the media.

"Leaving out an entire race of people from popular history is a rather egregious omission," says Canning, and that "it was disturbing to see some of the miscreants who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building appropriating symbols from ancient Roman history as symbols of white power."

Canning believes that revealing the extent of the role of Blacks in the ancient world would help undermine such hate groups, correct much of the misunderstanding found on the internet from non-professionals, and importantly, serve to encourage a multicultural new generation of scholars to further explore ancient history. Few people today know much about the daily life of Blacks in the ancient world, but professional historians have known for decades, that at times, they even ruled it.

Heretofore hidden ancient Black history includes the Black Numidian philosopher king Juba II, who wedded the daughter of the famous Egyptian Queen Cleopatra, Cleopatra Selene, in a celebrated inter-racial royal marriage, predating Meghan and Harry's, by 2,000 years.

It covers the remarkable life of ancient Rome's first Black senator, Lusius Quietus, the first African emperor Septimius Severus, the revered African empress Julia Domna, the Black emperor Pescennius Niger, and many fascinating chapters more.

Canning's new book compellingly proves that each and everyone is connected to ancient history, still today.

"ANCIENT BLACK CIVILIZATIONS MATTER: Sort of like Wakanda, only real!" is now available on amazon.com

