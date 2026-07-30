Canadian Solar's U.S.-Manufactured TOPCon and HJT HP Modules Achieve FM Approvals Recognition for Their Severe Hail Resilience

KITCHENER, ON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that its U.S.-manufactured TOPCon and HJT Low Carbon hail-resilient modules have received FM Approvals recognition under the rigorous FM 4478 and FM 4480 identified component standards, making them the first FM Approvals PV modules listed as identified components for severe hail zones.

The recognition validates the exceptional durability and resilience of Canadian Solar's U.S.-manufactured TOPCon and HJT Low Carbon HP modules, including proven resistance to severe hail impacts. To achieve FM listing, the modules successfully passed a comprehensive series of tests designed to evaluate their ability to withstand the demanding environmental and mechanical stresses encountered by utility-scale solar projects, including:

Hail Damage Resistance Testing per ANSI/FM Approvals Standard for Ground-Mounted or Elevated Photovoltaic Module System, Class 4480. Design Qualification and Type Approval Testing in accordance with the IEC/EN 61215 series standards. Safety Qualification Testing in accordance with IEC/EN 61730-2 and ANSI/UL 61730 requirements.

As the first FM Approvals identified component PV modules listed in the industry, Canadian Solar's U.S.-manufactured TOPCon and HJT HP products set a new standard for solar projects in hail-prone markets. The FM Approvals recognition provides developers, asset owners, and investors with an additional layer of confidence by validating the modules' resilience under severe hail conditions.

By helping reduce hail-related project risks, strengthening insurability, and supporting long-term asset performance, these modules can enhance project bankability and contribute to more predictable lifetime returns. Designed for today's increasingly challenging climate conditions, they enable solar project stakeholders to better protect revenue streams while supporting reliable plant operation over the life of the asset.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Canadian Solar, said, "As extreme weather events become more frequent, resilience is increasingly critical to solar project success. The FM Approvals listing of our U.S.-manufactured TOPCon and HJT HP modules demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-performance products that help customers mitigate risk, improve project bankability, and ensure reliable long-term operation of their solar assets."

About FM Approvals

FM Approvals is a premier, global, third-party testing and certification agency, founded as a business unit of FM Global. Backed by technical integrity, engineering expertise, and science-based testing standards, FM Approvals evaluates loss prevention products used to protect commercial and industrial facilities. During testing and certification, products are analyzed to understand performance under real-life perils including fire, flood, wind, seismic activity, and other emerging threats. Products that are certified to the requirements of our loss prevention standards are listed in the Approval Guide or RoofNav.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 25 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 177 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar had shipped over 20 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of March 31, 2026, and had a $3.5 billion contracted backlog as of May 8, 2026. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12.2 GWp of solar power projects and 6.4 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 24 GWp of solar and 81 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, revenues, gross margins, and project sales are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "future", "ongoing", "continue", "intend", "plan", "potential", "prospect", "guidance", "believe", "estimate", "is/are likely to" or similar expressions, the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our expectations regarding global electricity demand and the adoption of solar and battery energy storage technologies; our growth strategies, future business performance, and financial condition; our transition to a long-term owner and operator of clean energy assets and expansion of project pipelines; our ability to monetize project portfolios, manage supply chain fluctuations, and respond to economic factors such as inflation and interest rates; our outlook on government incentives, trade measures, regulatory developments, and geopolitical risks; our expectations for project timelines, costs, and returns; competitive dynamics in solar and storage markets; our ability to execute supply chain, manufacturing, and operational initiatives; access to capital, debt obligations, and covenant compliance; relationships with key suppliers and customers; technological advancement and product quality; and risks related to intellectual property, litigation, and compliance with environmental and sustainability regulations. Other risks were described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 10, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Canadian Solar Inc. Investor Relations Contact

Wina Huang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.