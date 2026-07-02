Canadian UAVs' Sparrowhawk™ Radar Earns Transport Canada Pre-Validated Declaration

Component-level approval of the ground-based Detect-and-Avoid radar sets a global benchmark for how safe, scalable Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations are certified

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian UAVs (CUAVs) today announced that its Sparrowhawk™ ground-based Detect-and-Avoid (DAA) radar has achieved a Pre-Validated Declaration (PVD) under Transport Canada's RPAS safety-assurance framework after ten (10) years of development and 50,000 operational hours.

For BVLOS operators, the practical impact is significant. By deploying Sparrowhawk, operators can reference Canadian UAVs' accepted compliance evidence in their own applications rather than building DAA compliance from scratch. This enables BVLOS missions in more congested and complicated airspace by any licensed operator.

The PVD confirms that Sparrowhawk meets the requirements of Canadian Air Regulations (CARs) Standard 922; specifically, 922.10 (Detect, Alert, and Avoid Systems) and 922.12 (Demonstrated Environmental Envelope). This makes it the only configurable DAA element on Transport Canada's published eligibility list. Sparrowhawk is also listed as a configurable element under the standard Safety Assurance Declaration (SAD) equipment list.

The distinction between a PVD and SAD matters. Under a SAD alone, a manufacturer attests compliance and Transport Canada may audit retrospectively. Under a PVD, Transport Canada reviews and formally accepts the manufacturer's Means of Compliance plan before any declaration is made.

"This is the milestone we have been building toward for ten years, and it would not have been possible without the leadership Transport Canada has shown in detect-and-avoid regulation," said Sean Greenwood, CEO of Canadian UAVs. "Canada is setting the standard for the world."

Because Sparrowhawk is ground-based rather than airframe-mounted, it is not tied to a single RPAS platform. Operators have flexibility to pair the system with the aircraft their mission requires, and the DAA compliance follows. This makes it equally applicable across defence, critical infrastructure, public safety, and industry.

"The PVD process is thorough by design and does not just take your word for it. The process examines every constituent element of the system against defined criteria. With Sparrowhawk having over 50,000 operational hours, we were able to demonstrate that the system works, but our processes for deploying and supporting it are mature and repeatable." said Mahmoud Abdelrahman, Engineering Program Manager, Canadian UAVs.

Transport Canada's component-level review framework, one of the few in the world that validates constituent technologies rather than approving entire missions on a case-by-case basis, means the Sparrowhawk PVD carries weight beyond Canada. As other regulators develop their own BVLOS frameworks, a technology validated under Transport Canada's evidence-based process sets a credible international reference point.

About Canadian UAVs: Canadian UAVs is the only company with a DAA product to hold regulatory authorizations with both Transport Canada and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to enable Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations. Its Sparrowhawk™ radar is a portable, ground-based detect-and-avoid system that combines radar, computer-vision techniques, and ADS-B to deliver an integrated airspace picture for safe BVLOS drone operations, supporting customers across defence, energy, agriculture, surveying, logistics, mining, critical infrastructure, and public safety throughout North America and Europe.

SOURCE Canadian UAVS