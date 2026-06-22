CANDELA BRINGS GLACĒ™, THE NEXT-LEVEL FACIAL, ON A NATIONAL SUMMER TOUR TO DELIVER "GLASS SKIN" GLOW TO YOUR AREA, WITH GUEST APPEARANCES FROM BRIGETTE PHELOUNG AND DR. DENDY ENGELMAN

The tour kicks off in New York City on June 30, inviting consumers to experience Glacē firsthand. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman and fashion entrepreneur and Acquired Style founder Brigette Pheloung will join the first New York City event. "You hear 'glass skin' everywhere now, but Glacē was the only treatment where I actually saw that gorgeous, hydrated glow immediately," said Pheloung. "It's the kind of result that makes you rethink what a facial can do."

Following the New York stop, the mobile treatment suite travels to Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Miami, with additional cities to be announced throughout the multi-month tour. Complimentary 15-minute Glacē mini-treatments are available in each city and will give visitors a gentle peel, cleansing exfoliation, hydrating serum infusion, lymphatic massage, and a calming finish. Spots are limited and advance sign-up is encouraged at glacefacial.com

About Glacē by Candela

"Glass skin," the lit-from-within look that started in K-beauty, has moved from a social media aesthetic to a mainstream skincare goal. Glacē was built to deliver that result in a professional setting through a customizable in-office treatment built for each unique patient's skin.

In independent evaluations, 89% of patients reported smoother, more hydrated skin after a single Glacē treatment. 92% said they would return for another session.

"Glacē is best experienced in person; the glow is something you have to see and feel for yourself," said Alex Moullé-Berteaux, chief marketing officer at Candela. "That's why we're hitting the road this summer. We want consumers to step into the treatment, meet the providers who swear by it and walk out glowing."

Treatment Details

Unlike many trending skincare treatments, Glacē requires no recovery time, no complicated routine and only one appointment. Every treatment is tailored to each patient's skin concerns in the moment.

Skin is exfoliated to smooth texture and hydrated with targeted serums chosen for that day's concerns. A sculpting massage de-puffs and defines facial contours. LED or thermal therapy closes the treatment, leaving skin with an immediate healthy-looking and visible glow.

Glacē is being adopted across dermatology practices. "I've performed many in-office treatments over the years, but what sets Glacē apart is its predictability. I know exactly what my patients are going to experience," said board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Dendy Engelman. "After one session, skin looks smoother, more hydrated and more refreshed, and that holds true across all skin types and concerns. That kind of consistency is what keeps both me and my patients coming back."

Tour Schedule

June. 30: Gansevoort Hotel 18 Ninth Avenue (at 13th Street) New York, NY 10014

July. 3–6: The Hub (2183 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton, NY 11932)

July. 11: Seaport Square (19 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038)

Additional stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and Miami to be announced.

For more information about Glacē by Candela, visit glacefacial.com

About Candela Corporation

Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, skin tightening, renewal and purification, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, benign vascular and pigmented lesions, acne and leg veins. Candela's trusted platforms include Matrix™, Vbeam®, the Gentle® Family, Nordlys® Family, PicoWay®, and Glacē™. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as many international distributors.

Media Contact: Golin: [email protected]

SOURCE Candela