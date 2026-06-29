Candy Crush Turns NYC Into One Big Pregame with Free Candy Cabs for Soccer Season 2026

Equipped with in-cab tablets featuring live gameplay, Candy Cabs transform every trip into a high-stakes challenge and the ultimate "game between the games." Whether heading to a fan zone, sports bar, watch party, or post-match celebration, fans can keep the excitement going from kickoff to the final whistle—all while enjoying one of the world's most beloved mobile games.

Although soccer matches only last around 90 minutes, game day excitement lasts way longer for U.S. fans. More than half (52%) say their experience begins hours before the first whistle¹, with anticipation building before kickoff. And those in-between moments are already moments of play: 27% are playing games on their phones in transit, and nearly as many (23%) jump back in at halftime, proving the journey is just as electric as the match itself. That's exactly where Candy Cabs come in. Turning every ride, wait, and pause into a chance to play, match, and win along the way.

The Candy Cab Experience

Book your spot: Scan the QR code on Candy Crush fly posters or Candy Cab vehicles around Manhattan to reserve your slot.

Scan the QR code on Candy Crush fly posters or Candy Cab vehicles around Manhattan to reserve your slot. Play for your ride: Once you're in, complete a Candy Crush level on the in-cab tablet before you arrive. Beat it and the ride's free.

Once you're in, complete a Candy Crush level on the in-cab tablet before you arrive. Beat it and the ride's free. Get there: Your Candy Cab picks you up at Cooper Classic Cars in Greenwich Village and drops you at either Hudson Yards Public Square & Gardens or Hair of the Dog (168 Orchard St).

"Game day isn't just about the match- it's about everything that leads up to it. Candy Crush has always made those in-between moments more fun, and with Candy Cabs we're bringing that spirit to life in a way only Candy Crush can—turning the ride to the game into part of the game itself." — Luken Aragon, Chief Marketing Officer, King.

Candy Cabs are part of Candy Crush's broader Soccer Season celebration, a limited-time in-game event that brings the excitement of the sport directly into the game. Since June 9, players have been collecting Blue Candies, climbing competitive leagues, and competing for exclusive rewards alongside soccer legend Alex Morgan, who encourages fans to embrace this season's tournament as the ultimate "game between games".

"Every athlete knows the game-day experience starts long before kickoff. The journey there, the anticipation, the energy building around you—it's all part of what makes sports so special. Candy Crush has been one of my favorite ways to pass the time between matches, so seeing the game come to life around Soccer Season feels like a full circle moment for me." — Alex Morgan, two-time FIFA Women's World Cup Champion.

Scan. Ride. Play. Follow the experience and explore every colorful match day moment by visiting Candy Crush on Instagram and TikTok at @CandyCrushSaga or online at candycrushsaga.com.

Candy Crush Saga® is free to download on iOS and Android. For more information, visit candycrushsaga.com.

About Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga® is one of the world's most popular mobile games. Millions of players around the globe match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles, and progress through more than 20,000 levels. In November 2022, Candy Crush Saga celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Candy Crush Saga is available to download for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Windows App Store and Facebook.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile titles such as Farm Heroes Saga. King games are played by more than 200 million monthly active users. King, part of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has Kingsters in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona, Berlin, Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn and @lifeatking on Instagram.

¹Source: Atomik Research survey of 1,000 U.S. sports fans aged 18–40, commissioned by Manifest on behalf of Candy Crush; June 2026

SOURCE Candy Crush Saga