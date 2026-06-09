CANDYCOPIA ATTEMPTS GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ TITLE FOR LARGEST SOUR CANDY TASTING ON NATIONAL SOUR CANDY DAY

Oak Park candy destination invites hundreds of sour candy lovers to pucker-up

for history-making event on July 18

OAK PARK, Ill., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Candycopia, the Chicagoland candy destination located within the Explore Oak Park and Beyond tourism district, known for its adventurous tasting experiences and globally sourced sweets is attempting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the "World's Largest Sour Candy Tasting" on National Sour Candy Day, Saturday, July 18, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CST at Ridgeland Commons in Oak Park, Illinois.

MAKING SOUR CANDY HISTORY: Candycopia owners Patrick and Alycia Mason, with their daughters, are preparing for an historic summer. The local candy destination has invited hundreds of sour candy enthusiasts to gather on July 18 in Oak Park to help set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Largest Sour Candy Tasting. Photo Credit: Little Bitty Productions THE ULTIMATE PUCKER FACE: A young participant reacts to an intensely sour treat during Candycopia's 2023 Sour Candy Challenge. The local candy boutique is bringing back the challenge this summer alongside an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title attempt for the World's Largest Sour Candy Tasting on July 18 in Oak Park. Photo Credit: Candycopia

Open to the public, the free event will bring together hundreds of fearless sour candy enthusiasts to brave a guided tasting of three intensely sour candies in unison in an attempt to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title. Participants must pre-register and will receive a $5 Candycopia gift card for joining.

"This GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt continues Candycopia's tradition of creating memorable candy experiences," said Patrick Mason, owner of Candycopia. "For years, Candycopia's Sour Candy Challenge has brought people together to laugh, squirm and push their tastebuds to the limit. To have hundreds of people puckering in unison this July will be the ultimate celebration of sour candy."

Participants in the record attempt will endure a tasting of:

(1) Cry Baby® Sour Wax Bottle Mini Drink

(1) BUBS® Sour Tutti Frutti Rhombus

(1) Barnetts™ Mega Sour, (considered one of the world's most sour candies)

Candycopia will continue its celebration of sour candy throughout the summer with the launch of its 2026 Sour Candy Challenge, a popular in-store experience at its Chicagoland retail locations that also ships nationwide from www.Candycopia.com to enjoy at home. The challenge features a lineup of six increasingly sour candies including Sour Starburst®, Bonumii™ Super Sour Blueberry, Final Boss Sour™ Level 4 Green Apples, and Barnetts™ Mega Sour Zombie Bombz paired with a serving of Stang!® Insanely Sour Soda.

"We're excited Candycopia is bringing this official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt to Explore Oak Park and Beyond," said Annie Coakley, Executive Director of the visitor's bureau. "Candycopia is a beloved store and destination partner and we're hopeful to see the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest sour candy tasting set here in Oak Park."

In its mission to satiate sour candy lovers, Candycopia is also launching:

The "Ultimate Sour Candy Collection" – a curated gift set featuring 15 of the most intense and in-demand sour candies from around the world

A proprietary four-level "Candycopia Sour Scale" that ranks more than 250 candies from "Tangy" to "Terrifying" available to purchase at www.Candycopia.com

An in-store "Sour Face Showdown," that allows candy lovers to compete for a $100 Candycopia gift card. To enter the showdown, participants must visit Candycopia's Oak Park or Elmhurst, Ill., locations where they will be photographed as they complete the Sour Candy Challenge in search of the summer's best pucker face. For the complete contest terms and conditions, please visit Candycopia's website.

Participation in Candycopia's GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt is free and open to all ages. Advanced registration is required. Interested participants can sign up HERE.

Event Details

What: Candycopia attempts the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for "Largest Sour Candy Tasting"

Candycopia attempts the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for "Largest Sour Candy Tasting" When: Saturday, July 18, 2026 | 1:30–2:30 p.m. CST

Saturday, July 18, 2026 | 1:30–2:30 p.m. CST Where: Ridgeland Commons (East Entrance) 415 Lake St. Oak Park, IL 60301

Ridgeland Commons (East Entrance) 415 Lake St. Oak Park, IL 60301 Who: Open to the public

Open to the public Why: Celebrate National Sour Candy Day and be a part of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ history

Celebrate National Sour Candy Day and be a part of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ history Registration: Sign Up Here

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SOURCE Candycopia