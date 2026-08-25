Canela Media Elevates Andrés Rincón to Executive Vice President, Revenue as Company Builds on Its Marketplace Momentum

Rincón expands his leadership role as Canela Media closes its fifth successful Upfront cycle

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela Media, a leading technology and innovation media company, announced today the promotion of Andrés Rincón to Executive Vice President, Revenue, expanding his leadership responsibilities across the company's sales organization and commercial strategy. In his new role, Rincón will lead Canela Media's revenue organization, overseeing sales and go-to-market strategy, agency and client partnerships, and the commercialization of Canela's growing portfolio.

Andrés Rincón, Executive Vice President, Revenue

"Andrés has been an integral part of Canela's journey and commercial evolution since the early days of the company," said Philippe Guelton, Global President of Canela Media. "Over the past six years, he has helped build and deepen some of our most important relationships across the advertising community while shaping how we go to market. His expanded role reflects both the leadership he has demonstrated and Canela's increasingly strategic role for marketers recognizing the opportunity represented by U.S. Hispanic consumers."

The promotion comes as Canela builds on its marketplace momentum, including the completion of its fifth successful Upfront cycle. The milestone reflects the continued confidence brands and agencies are placing in Canela as an increasingly important part of the media mix for reaching and engaging U.S. Hispanic audiences.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built at Canela over the past six years and even more excited about what's ahead," said Rincón. "We have a tremendous opportunity and a responsibility to keep raising the bar for how our industry understands and engages U.S. Hispanics. That means challenging conventional thinking, leading with innovation and staying deeply connected to our clients and consumers. I'm excited to build on that momentum and drive meaningful growth for our partners, our people and Canela."

Today, Canela's expanding ecosystem reaches more than 60 million monthly active users across streaming, original content and IP, audience and data solutions, social and emerging digital experiences. Beyond its media and marketing capabilities, Canela serves as a strategic business partner, helping brands navigate the evolving U.S. Hispanic consumer landscape with insights, cultural expertise, strategic guidance and creative solutions.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is an innovation and technology-driven media company connecting brands with U.S. Hispanic audiences through a portfolio of streaming, content, data, creative and audience engagement solutions. Its ecosystem includes Canela.TV, Canela Audience Solutions, Canela Studios and Club Canela, giving marketers multiple ways to reach and engage Hispanic audiences with scale, relevance and precision across and beyond Canela's platforms.

SOURCE Canela Media