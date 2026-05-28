Cango Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 31, 2026, Eastern Time

DALLAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading Bitcoin miner leveraging its global operations to develop an integrated energy and AI compute platform, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Sunday, May 31, 2026. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com.

Cango's management will hold a conference call on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time or Monday, June 1, 2026, at 9:00 A.M. Hong Kong Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-902-4272 United States Toll Free: +1-888-346-8982 Canada Toll Free: 18556699657 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201203 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905945 Conference ID: Cango Inc.

The replay will be accessible through June 7, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

International: + 1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free: + 1-855-669-9658

Access Code: 3013185



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a Bitcoin mining company with a vision to establish an integrated, global infrastructure platform capable of powering the future digital economy. The Company's mining operations span over 40 sites across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa.

Since entering the digital asset space in November 2024, Cango has activated pilot projects in both integrated energy solutions and distributed AI computing. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com.

For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com and follow us on: X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cango Inc.