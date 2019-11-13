Cannabolish® Clears the Air at West Hollywood Cannabis Restaurant Lowell Cafe

PALATINE, Ill., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowell's Original Cannabis Cafe ushered in a new era of cannabis consumption when it opened its doors in October, instantly becoming a top Los Angeles destination. The first-ever licensed cannabis restaurant keeps smoke out of the city air by utilizing Cannabolish, a liquid vapor that removes unwanted odor in and around the metropolitan location.

Since California legalized recreational marijuana use two years ago, any controversy was replaced with new conversation around cannabis scents. Cannabolish addresses scents by using a science-based formula to absorb and remove odors without using toxic ingredients. Because the vapor bonds to the odor molecules, the spray neutralizes scents emitted from the cafe, rather than simply masking them.

"We're committed to being good neighbors to surrounding businesses and patrons in West Hollywood, so we needed safe and effective solutions to address cannabis scent concerns," said Lily Estanislao, General Manager of Lowell Cafe. "We chose a commercial-grade system that utilizes Cannabolish because it completely eliminates odors and is non-toxic for people and pets in the area."

As consumption businesses increase in prevalence, each operator will be responsible for addressing cannabis odor on both the interior and exterior. Other venues that permit smoking – like casinos and cigar lounges – have traditionally used carbon filters, which are less effective, more expensive, and require time-intensive installation and maintenance, according to Dr. Laura Haupert, Director of Research and Development at OMI Industries, the parent company of Cannabolish.

"Carbon filters remove only a small fraction of the odor. Cannabolish's patented formula is unique because it completely removes odors and can be used safely both indoors and out," said Dr. Haupert. "We're proud to partner with Lowell Cafe to help them provide an enjoyable experience for customers and neighbors."

In addition to commercial applications, Cannabolish is available for personal use. Sprays and candles can be purchased at Cannabolish.com and are available in over 1,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada, including Amazon and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

About Cannabolish

Cannabolish is a safe, biodegradable formula that eliminates and absorbs cannabis and tobacco odors. The science-based blend is made from natural plant oils and water, and is safe to use around people and animals in any environment, as often as you need it. Cannabolish's parent company has nearly 30 years of experience creating products that safely remove odors across a variety of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. Cannabolish is available in over 1,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada, including Amazon, Bed, Bath & Beyond, MedMen, LivWell and London Drugs. To learn more, visit www.cannabolish.com.

