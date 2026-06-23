Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Locking Service to Support Network Infrastructure Providers

New Service Helps Featured App Builders and Super Validators Meet Canton Coin Commitment Requirements

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CNTN) ("Canton Strategic Holdings" or the "Company") the first publicly traded company to leverage Canton Coin ("CC") to support the Canton Network's ability to digitize traditional financial markets, today announced that it will begin offering locking as a service following the approvals of Canton Improvement Proposal 105 ("CIP-0105") and Canton Improvement Proposal 116 ("CIP-0116"). First piloted with Super Validators in April, the new offering helps drive liquidity by locking CC on behalf of these entities, allowing participants to optimize their locking in a capital efficient way.

"We are excited to introduce locking as a service to support the builders and Super Validators contributing to the Canton Network," said Mark Wendland, Chairman and CEO, Canton Strategic Holdings. "A robust tokenomics policy requires a thoughtful structure that aligns incentives and ensures that those earning rewards have a long-term stake in the health of the network."

CIP-0105, approved by the Canton Foundation in March 2026, established a long-term locking and commitment framework for Super Validators ("SV") on the Canton Network. Under CIP-0105, Super Validators must lock 70% of the CC they have earned in rewards, dating back to the first rewards earned on the network, resulting in a strengthened incentive structure across participants on the network. CIP-0116, approved by the Canton Foundation in May 2026, introduces per-party CC locking requirements for ecosystem participants building an app on the Canton Network and for all future Featured App designations.

About Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.

Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTN) is the first publicly traded company to leverage Canton Coin and support the Canton Network to advance institutional blockchain adoption and the digitization of financial markets. In addition to driving value through activities on the Canton Network, the Company also operates clinical-stage biotech research and development. For more information, visit www.cantonstrategic.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and include, without limitation, those regarding management expectations, strategy execution, market conditions, and the Company's involvement with the Canton Network. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information regarding factors that may affect the Company's prospects is included in its annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Canton is a registered trademark of Digital Asset (Switzerland) GmbH. Digital Asset is not affiliated with, and has not sponsored or endorsed, the operations of Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

Media:

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

[email protected]

Investors:

[email protected]

X: @CantonStrategic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cantonstrategicholdings/

Website: www.cantonstrategic.com

SOURCE Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.