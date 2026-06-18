Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. Expected to Be Included in Russell 3000® and Russell 2000®

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTN) ("Canton Strategic Holdings" or the "Company"), the first publicly traded company to leverage Canton Coin (CC) to support the Canton Network's ability to digitize traditional financial markets, today announced it is expected to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index following the semi-annual reconstitution, effective after market close on June 26, 2026, according to a preliminary list of additions published by FTSE Russell.

"As the only company providing active equity exposure to the Canton Network ecosystem, we are proud to be considered for inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000®, including their respective value and growth indices," said Mark Wendland, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canton Strategic Holdings. "This distinction reflects the strength of our Canton-aligned strategy and our ability to deliver on behalf of a broader set of investors while supporting the Canton Network's modernization of financial rails."

The semi-annual reconstitution of the Russell indices evaluates companies by market cap as well as style. The current reconstitution was conducted with data as of April 30, 2026.

About Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.

Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTN) is the first publicly traded company to leverage Canton Coin and support the Canton Network to advance institutional blockchain adoption and the digitization of financial markets. In addition to driving value through activities on the Canton Network, the Company also operates clinical-stage biotech research and development. For more information, visit www.cantonstrategic.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and include, without limitation, those regarding management expectations, strategy execution, market conditions, and the Company's involvement with the Canton Network. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information regarding factors that may affect the Company's prospects is included in its annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Canton is a registered trademark of Digital Asset (Switzerland) GmbH. Digital Asset is not affiliated with, and has not sponsored or endorsed, the operations of Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

Media:

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

[email protected]

Investors:

[email protected]

X: @CantonStrategic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cantonstrategicholdings/

Website: www.cantonstrategic.com

SOURCE Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.