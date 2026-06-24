CaoCao and May Mobility Announce Strategic Partnership to Pioneer Robotaxi Expansion in Europe

HONG KONG and ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaoCao, a leading mobility service platform, and May Mobility, a global autonomous vehicle technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly explore the large-scale commercialization of robotaxi services in international markets, beginning with Europe.

May Mobility and CaoCao partner to deploy autonomous vehicles internationally, beginning in Europe. CaoCao CEO, Gong Xin, and May Mobility CEO, Dr. Edwin Olson, at the 2026 International Automotive Expo in Hong Kong where the two companies officially signed the deal and CaoCao unveiled its new RoboX Strategy.

Under the agreement, the two companies will conduct joint feasibility studies and commercial exploration of robotaxi deployment, and advance pilot programs in key markets, including Europe. The partnership will also deepen collaboration in market expansion, operational model innovation, and commercialization pathways, with the objective of progressing from pilot validation toward scalable deployment.

CaoCao will leverage its strengths in ride-hailing operations, fleet management, vehicle support and maintenance, and large-scale commercial operations, serving as the fleet owner and operator of robotaxi services. May's autonomy as a service offering will power the fleet at scale. The in-situ autonomous driving system reasons through unfamiliar road environments, allowing it to adapt efficiently to new international markets.

Notably, on June 18, CaoCao officially unveiled its RoboX strategy, marking a full-scale AI transformation and its evolution from a mobility service platform into a physical AI mobility technology platform for the AI era. CaoCao believes that as AI becomes increasingly capable of task execution, real-world mobility and fulfillment networks will become critical infrastructure connecting the digital and physical worlds. This strategic partnership with May Mobility will further advance the overseas implementation of CaoCao's RoboX strategy and accelerate the development of a global robotaxi operations network.

As a global leader in autonomous driving technology, May Mobility developed a proprietary autonomy architecture that integrates deep learning, world models, and real-time reasoning to enable autonomous vehicles to navigate complex and dynamic road environments. The company has established partnerships with leading industry players and currently operates autonomous mobility services in the United States and Japan.

"Expanding autonomous ride-hail across new countries takes technology that scales as fast as the operation does, and that is exactly what May Mobility delivers," said Dr. Edwin Olson, CEO and Founder of May Mobility. "CaoCao has set an ambitious goal of deploying 100,000 robotaxis by 2030, and we are excited to work together to help realize this vision."

CaoCao commented: "International expansion is a key direction for CaoCao's autonomous driving business. Europe offers diverse real-world environments and strong potential for robotaxi commercialization. Through our collaboration with May Mobility, we aim to combine our strengths in operations with their leadership in autonomous driving technology to accelerate validation and deployment across different markets, and to explore a sustainable global commercialization pathway."

Robotaxis are becoming an important area of innovation within the global smart mobility industry. This partnership combines the core strengths of both parties in autonomous driving technology and mobility operations, and will help accelerate the deployment of autonomous mobility services in more cities worldwide.

About May Mobility

May Mobility develops autonomous vehicle technology for commercial ride-hail services. Its patented in-situ AI integrates deep learning, a dynamic world model, and a real-time reasoning engine to navigate through new and complex situations on the road. In partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation, NTT, Lyft, Uber, and Grab, May Mobility delivers Autonomy-as-a-Service (AaaS) at commercial scale and has completed more than half a million commercial autonomous rides across deployments in the U.S. and Japan. For more information, visit maymobility.com.

About CaoCao

CaoCao Mobility, established on May 21, 2015, is a strategic initiative under the Geely Holding Group to advance its New Energy Vehicle Sharing Ecosystem. As a pioneer in China's shared mobility sector, the company is driven by its mission to "Redefine Green Shared Mobility Through Technology." By integrating cutting-edge innovations in vehicle connectivity, autonomous driving, and new energy solutions into the shared mobility ecosystem, CaoCao Mobility delivers seamless, sustainable transportation experiences. Guided by its brand promise of "Committed to Heartfelt Service for Every Citizen's Journey," it aims to become the highest-rated mobility brand renowned for service excellence.

SOURCE May Mobility