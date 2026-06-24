CAPITAL LASER CELEBRATES 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF SPECIALIZED LASER HAIR REMOVAL EXPERTISE IN ARLINGTON, VA

Capital Laser Hair Removal celebrates 25 years at the same Arlington, VA location with 100,000+ treatments. Post this

As part of its 25th Anniversary celebration, Capital Laser will host a limited-time Client Appreciation Event featuring special anniversary promotions and referral rewards as a thank-you to the clients who have supported the center throughout the years.

Many clients come to Capital Laser after years of shaving, waxing, tweezing, or unsuccessful treatments elsewhere. Helping clients achieve results they once thought were out of reach has been an extremely satisfying part of the company's history.

Capital Laser utilizes advanced laser technology, including the Candela GentleMax Pro and Lutronic Clarity II, to customize treatments for a broad range of skin types. The center's commitment to education, individualized treatment planning, and treatment safety has contributed to its long-standing reputation and client loyalty.

"As we celebrate this milestone, I would like to thank our clients, team members, referral partners, and everyone who has supported Capital Laser throughout the years," Lee said. "I am especially grateful to Dr. Bruce Freedman for his guidance and support. Most of all, I thank our clients for their trust and for allowing us to be part of their journey."

Serving clients throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, DC, Maryland, and beyond, Capital Laser has remained dedicated exclusively to laser hair removal. This specialized focus has helped establish the center as one of the Washington metropolitan area's most experienced and highly reviewed providers.

Much of Capital Laser's growth has come through referrals from satisfied clients, dermatologists, physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. More recently, new clients have discovered the center through online education, digital content, and AI-assisted search platforms.

"My journey into laser hair removal began while working with a group of plastic surgeons in Northern Virginia," said Sue Lee, Founder of Capital Laser Hair Removal. "Many people think of laser hair removal as cosmetic, but clients also seek treatment to help reduce ingrown hairs, razor bumps, hyperpigmentation, and unwanted hair growth associated with PCOS. Helping clients feel more comfortable and confident in their skin has been one of the most rewarding parts of my career."

About Capital Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2001, Capital Laser Hair Removal is an Arlington, Virginia-based center located adjacent to the Rosslyn Metro Station. For 25 years, Capital Laser has specialized exclusively in laser hair removal, performing more than 100,000 treatments and earning nearly 2,000 online reviews and testimonials. To commemorate the milestone, founder Sue Lee is currently working on a book based on more than two decades of hands-on industry experience.

SOURCE Capital Laser Hair Removal