Capital Numbers Strengthens Global Enterprise Technology Capabilities with Acquisition of US Based Epitome Cloud

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Numbers (BSE: CNINFOTECH) (Scrip Code: 544343), a global digital engineering and technology services company, has completed the acquisition of 100% of Epitome Cloud Inc., a New Jersey headquartered Salesforce and enterprise transformation company with an established presence in the US market, in a transaction valued at ₹40 crore. The acquisition is a significant step in Capital Numbers' plans to build a stronger, more specialised global technology services business by bringing together its expertise in digital engineering, cloud, data and AI with Epitome Cloud's enterprise platform capabilities.

Mukul Gupta, CEO, Capital Numbers

Epitome Cloud brings specialised capabilities across Salesforce, Revenue Cloud, CPQ, CLM and enterprise workflow platforms, including Conga, Agiloft and Onit. These capabilities complement Capital Numbers' existing strengths in digital engineering, cloud, data, AI and application development, enabling the combined organisation to address a broader range of complex enterprise transformation requirements.

The acquisition also strengthens Capital Numbers' presence in the US, one of the company's key international markets. Epitome Cloud brings established client relationships and market understanding, creating opportunities for the combined business to deepen existing relationships and pursue larger enterprise engagements. Anand Varanasi, CEO of Epitome Cloud, will further support the company's ability to engage with clients locally and strengthen relationships in the US market.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mukul Gupta, CEO, Capital Numbers, said, "This acquisition is an important building block in our journey to become a more specialised and comprehensive global technology services company. Epitome Cloud brings deep expertise in Salesforce and enterprise platforms, while Capital Numbers brings strong capabilities across digital engineering, cloud, data and AI. Together, we can offer clients a much broader technology proposition and support increasingly complex transformation programmes. Our focus is not simply on adding another capability, but on creating a stronger platform for long term international growth."

Anand Varanasi, CEO, Epitome Cloud Inc., said, "We are delighted to join the CapitalNumbers group. CapitalNumbers brings complementary capabilities in digital engineering, cloud, AI and data, along with a strong delivery organisation. This combination gives us an opportunity to offer a much broader technology proposition to our clients and accelerate our growth in the US and other international markets."

The combination creates significant opportunities for cross selling across the client bases of both organisations. Capital Numbers can extend Epitome Cloud's enterprise platform capabilities to its existing international clients, while Epitome Cloud's clients can gain access to Capital Numbers' broader digital engineering, cloud, AI and data capabilities. This expanded proposition is expected to strengthen the companies' ability to undertake larger and more integrated technology transformation mandates.

The acquisition is aligned with Capital Numbers' broader growth strategy of building specialised capabilities that complement its existing technology portfolio and expanding its international footprint. By bringing together enterprise platforms and digital engineering capabilities, the company aims to create a differentiated proposition for organisations undertaking complex digital and enterprise transformation initiatives.

"Capital Numbers is evolving from a broad digital engineering company into a more specialized global technology services company. We are strengthening our enterprise capabilities, moving closer to international customers, and using selective acquisitions to add technology expertise, client relationships, and market access that would otherwise take much longer to build organically," concluded Gupta.

About CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited

CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited is a technology services company providing digital engineering and technology solutions to businesses globally. Its capabilities span digital engineering, cloud, AI/ML, generative AI, data engineering and enterprise technology services. The company is listed on the BSE SME Exchange and is pursuing a combination of organic growth and selective acquisitions to strengthen its technology capabilities and international presence.

About Epitome Cloud

Epitome Cloud Inc. is a US based enterprise transformation and technology consulting company headquartered in New Jersey, with an Indian subsidiary. The company specialises in Salesforce consulting, Revenue Cloud, CPQ, CLM and enterprise workflow platforms including Conga, Agiloft and Onit. Its focus is on helping enterprises modernise critical business platforms, streamline processes and deliver technology led transformation.

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SOURCE Capital Numbers