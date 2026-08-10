CAPR Alert: Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) Investors Urged to Contact Hagens Berman; Securities Fraud Class Action Filed, September 28, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman encourages investors in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Capricor, and investors are encouraged to contact the firm regarding potential recoveries and lead plaintiff rights.

Class Period: Dec. 17, 2025 – July 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 28, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/cases/capricor

Contact the Firm Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

Core Allegations

The lawsuit alleges that Capricor and certain executives made materially false and misleading statements regarding the clinical trial data and regulatory pathway for its lead product candidate, Deramiocel, intended to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Specifically, defendants allegedly failed to disclose that they adopted changes to the pre-specified statistical analysis plan (SAP) without agreement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prior to resubmitting its Biologics License Application (BLA).

The HOPE-3 Trial Breakthrough and Subsequent Capital Raise

On December 3, 2025 Capricor announced "Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 HOPE-3 Study of Deramiocel in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy."

The company's CEO said "HOPE-3 delivered strong and definitive evidence that Deramiocel can meaningfully improve the course of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in both skeletal and cardiac function."

In response, the market sent the price of Capricor shares up $23.60, or 370% higher on December 3, 2025. The next day, the company launched a proposed public offering of its shares which included about 6 million shares priced at $25 per share.

FDA Briefing Document Reveals SAP Changes and Triggers 64% Stock Collapse

Capricor's assurances about its Deramiocel "strong and definitive evidence" came into question on July 27, 2026. That day, the FDA published its briefing report for the July 29, 2026 meeting being held to consider Capricor's resubmitted BLA for Deramiocel. The brief focused in large part on Capricor's statistical analysis plan ("SAP"), which governed how clinical trial data is analyzed to determine if a drug has met its predefined efficacy and safety endpoints.

In contrast to Capricor's December claims, the FDA said in the brief that the HOPE-3 study "did not meet its pre-specified primary and secondary efficacy endpoints showing no statistically significant difference between deramiocel and placebo at 12 months."

The FDA also said, "changes were made to the pre-specified [SAP], generating at least 2 additional versions[,]" and "[t]hose changes included modifications to the primary and key secondary endpoint definitions; the analytical methods; and the data imputation for certain intercurrent events."

The market quickly digested the news, sending the price of Capricor shares down about 64% to close at $7 on July 27.

"We're focused on investors' losses and uncovering the full scope of how management characterized these trial endpoints and undisclosed modification," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

What Affected CAPR Investors Should Do

If you purchased or acquired Capricor securities between December 17, 2025, and July 26, 2026, and suffered significant financial losses, you have until September 28, 2026, to ask the court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. You do not need to seek lead plaintiff status to share in any potential recovery.

To learn more about your legal options, submit your information to Hagens Berman, visit www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/capr, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895, or email [email protected].

If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Capricor case and the firm's investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Capricor should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP